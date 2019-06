Related Headlines Mesa police unions hold no confidence survey vote

MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista has responded to the results of a vote of no confidence against him.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Mesa Fraternal Order of Police said of the 564 police department employees who responded to the vote, 95% of them said they had no confidence in Chief Batista, with only 23 employees saying they had confidence in the chief.

“Morale has never been worse at the Mesa Police Department,” said Will Biascoechea, President of

Mesa Fraternal Order of Police, in the statement. “Through his ineffective leadership and intimidation of

police officers, Chief Batista has created a toxic environment that puts both police officers and

citizens in danger."

Chief Batista released a statement in response to the vote's result.

“The Mesa Police Department’s mission is and always has been to protect and serve the people of Mesa. We work together with City leaders and the community to prevent and reduce crime and to ensure justice by building trust, showing respect and preserving human rights.

As a command staff, we are committed to leading this department and supporting its officers as they carry out their duties. Together we have experienced tremendous growth and faced challenges that in the end will make us better. We will continue to build stronger relationships within the department and throughout the community.

I am proud to serve the City of Mesa as the Police Chief and to lead the men and women of the Mesa Police Department.”

According to data released by Mesa Police, there are an estimated 761 sworn officers, and an estimated 462 professional staff members on the force, with the actual numbers varying slightly due to weekly or monthly retirements, attrition, and other factors.

Chief Batista was brought in from Tucson, and took over as Mesa's police chief in 2017. Since then, Mesa Police Department has had some high profile cases involving the use of force, including officers facing discipline for use of force involving Robert Johnson.

At the time, the union wasn’t happy that Chief Batista seemed to judge the officers before an investigation could be completed.