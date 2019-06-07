< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/logo-fox-10-phoenix-ksaz-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 81°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/drone-zone">Drone Zone</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/worldcup">World Cup Soccer</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Latest Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-convicted-of-killing-christine-mustafa-to-be-sentenced"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/12/18/1D563AB877CC4E42BEB5D7D6C9250855%5B1%5D_1513646617548_4707177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man convicted of killing Christine Mustafa to be sentenced"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-convicted-of-killing-christine-mustafa-to-be-sentenced">Man convicted of killing Christine Mustafa to be sentenced</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mesa police officer runs down suspect in patrol car"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car">Mesa police officer runs down suspect in patrol car</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/female-gilbert-police-officers-benefiting-from-infant-at-work-program"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20infant%20at%20work%206719_1559908190269.jpg_7362864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Female Gilbert police officers benefiting from infant at work program"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/female-gilbert-police-officers-benefiting-from-infant-at-work-program">Female Gilbert police officers benefiting from infant at work program</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/girl-shot-six-times-protecting-her-mother-in-2007-graduates-high-school"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Alexis%20goggins%20then%20and%20now_1559876516774.jpg_7362344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Girl shot six times protecting her mother in 2007 graduates high school"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/girl-shot-six-times-protecting-her-mother-in-2007-graduates-high-school">Girl shot six times protecting her mother in 2007 graduates high school</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-convicted-of-killing-christine-mustafa-to-be-sentenced">Man convicted of killing Christine Mustafa to be sentenced</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car">Mesa police officer runs down suspect in patrol car</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/female-gilbert-police-officers-benefiting-from-infant-at-work-program">Female Gilbert police officers benefiting from infant at work program</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/girl-shot-six-times-protecting-her-mother-in-2007-graduates-high-school">Girl shot six times protecting her mother in 2007 graduates high school</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/sports/this-time-its-personal-the-top-rivalries-to-look-out-for-at-the-2019-womens-world-cup">This time it's personal: The top rivalries to look out for at the 2019 Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/phone-companies-can-now-block-robocalls-automatically">Phone companies can now block robocalls automatically</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/forecast-video">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-traffic" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic" data-dropdown="drop-nav-traffic" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Traffic</a> <ul id="drop-nav-traffic" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/traveltimes.htm">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/index.html">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.gov/hcrsweb/webEventPrint.jsp?index=0&timeFilter=weekend&extents=-13233588.751319556,3726077.0813944945,-12072357.417611217,4124772.6209299536&layers=grey|green|yellow|red|rwis|nws|dms|tt|&icons=tri|dia|hex|capi|&ll=-118.8793503906253,31.715911398580843,-108.44783183593833,34.711711832302996&pw=1899&ph=652">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-video" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video" data-dropdown="drop-nav-video" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Video</a> <ul id="drop-nav-video" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weekends">LIST: Weekend Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92708591"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2699"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411333482'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME_1.0"> <section id="mod-alert-MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME" class="mod-wrapper mod-alert"> <div class="owl-carousel manual-carousel owl-theme" data-delay-milliseconds="5000" data-auto-play="true"> <div class="owl-wrapper-outer autoHeight"> <div class="owl-wrapper"> <div class="owl-item"> <div class="item alert-box"> <h2 class="message"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live" target='_blank' data-headline="FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!</a></h2> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="owl-controls clickable"> <div class="owl-buttons"> <div class="owl-prev"><i class="fa fa-angle-left"></i></div> <div class="owl-next"><i class="fa fa-angle-right"></i></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,c){if(!!c&&!!c.track&&!!c.trackLink){b("#mod-alert-MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME.mod-alert").one("click",".alert-box .message a",function(g){var f=b(this),d=f.attr("data-headline");c.trackLink(g,{event:"Banner Notification Action",properties:{page_action_type:"no page action type",page_message_id:"no page message id",page_message_type:"alert",page_message_text:d,page_message_title:d}})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0965"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-1'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[1,1]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[1,1]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411333482'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411333482" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411333482" data-article-version="1.0">Mesa police officer runs down suspect in patrol car</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411333482" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Mesa police officer runs down suspect in patrol car&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car" data-title="Mesa police officer runs down suspect in patrol car" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car" addthis:title="Mesa police officer runs down suspect in patrol car"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411333482.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411333482");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411333482_411333991_197613"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411333482_411333991_197613";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411333991","video":"572195","title":"Mesa%20police%20officer%20runs%20down%20suspect%20in%20patrol%20car","caption":"MESA%2C%20Ariz.%20%28FOX%2010%29%20-%20Mesa%20police%20say%20a%20suspect%20has%20serious%20injuries%20after%20he%20was%20run%20down%20by%20an%20officer%20in%20a%20patrol%20car%2C%20after%20pointing%20what%20police%20thought%20was%20a%20weapon%20at%20the%20officer.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FMesa_police_officer_runs_down_suspect_in_0_7363117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FMesa_police_officer_runs_down_suspect_in_patrol__572195_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654517266%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dny9CD9bF0GzjobAS4DGiHvx7rg8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"}},"createDate":"Jun 07 2019 05:07AM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411333482_411333991_197613",video:"572195",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Mesa_police_officer_runs_down_suspect_in_0_7363117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"MESA%252C%2520Ariz.%2520%2528FOX%252010%2529%2520-%2520Mesa%2520police%2520say%2520a%2520suspect%2520has%2520serious%2520injuries%2520after%2520he%2520was%2520run%2520down%2520by%2520an%2520officer%2520in%2520a%2520patrol%2520car%252C%2520after%2520pointing%2520what%2520police%2520thought%2520was%2520a%2520weapon%2520at%2520the%2520officer.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Mesa_police_officer_runs_down_suspect_in_patrol__572195_1800.mp4?Expires=1654517266&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ny9CD9bF0GzjobAS4DGiHvx7rg8",eventLabel:"Mesa%20police%20officer%20runs%20down%20suspect%20in%20patrol%20car-411333991",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:webteam@fox10phoenix.com?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car">FOX 10 Staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:56AM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411333482"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:07AM MST<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:10AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411333482" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411333482-411334384"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mesa police say a suspect has serious injuries after he was run down by an officer in a patrol car, after pointing what police thought was a weapon at the officer." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Mesa police say a suspect has serious injuries after he was run down by an officer in a patrol car, after pointing what police thought was a weapon at the officer.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411333482-411334384" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mesa police say a suspect has serious injuries after he was run down by an officer in a patrol car, after pointing what police thought was a weapon at the officer." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Mesa police say a suspect has serious injuries after he was run down by an officer in a patrol car, after pointing what police thought was a weapon at the officer.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411333482" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10)</strong> - Mesa police say a suspect has serious injuries after he was run down by an officer in a patrol car, after pointing what police thought was a weapon at the officer.</p><p>According to the Mesa Police Department, the suspect was acting suspiciously on the light rail near Mesa Drive and Main Street Thursday night.</p><p>Police say bike officers responded to the scene, but once they got there, the suspect took off.</p><p>A few minutes later, an officer in a patrol car spotted the suspect crossing the street. As the officer approached, the suspect reached behind his back and turned towards the officer while pointing a black object at the officer.</p><p>The officer then accelerated in his patrol car, striking the suspect.</p><p>Police say the suspect's object turned out to be a phone.</p><p>He's been hospitalized with serious injuries.</p><p>No officers were injured.</p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story411333482 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story411333482 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-411333482",i="relatedHeadlines-411333482",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5180"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411333482'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4379"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/man-convicted-of-killing-christine-mustafa-to-be-sentenced" title="Man convicted of killing Christine Mustafa to be sentenced" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_convicted_of_killing_Christine_Musta_0_7363316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_convicted_of_killing_Christine_Musta_0_7363316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_convicted_of_killing_Christine_Musta_0_7363316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_convicted_of_killing_Christine_Musta_0_7363316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Man_convicted_of_killing_Christine_Musta_0_7363316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The man convicted of the murder of missing Valley mother Christine Mustafa is scheduled to learn his punishment Friday morning.

Last April, a jury found Robert Interval guilty of second-degree murder, meaning he faces up to 29 y" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man convicted of killing Christine Mustafa to be sentenced</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:04AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:11AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The man convicted of the murder of missing Valley mother Christine Mustafa is scheduled to learn his punishment Friday morning.</p><p>Last April, a jury found Robert Interval guilty of second-degree murder , meaning he faces up to 29 years in prison.</p><p>Interval was tried on one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his missing ex-girlfriend Christine Mustafa who disappeared in May 2017.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/female-gilbert-police-officers-benefiting-from-infant-at-work-program" title="Female Gilbert police officers benefiting from infant at work program" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Going back to work after having a baby can be a stressful time for a new mom, but a new infant at work program in Gilbert is helping things out. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Female Gilbert police officers benefiting from infant at work program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:08PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:50AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GILBERT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Going back to work after having a baby can be a stressful time for a new mom.</p><p>Gilbert Police officers Denise Parker and Candice Allen are both typically patrolling the town of Gilbert, but ever since having baby Jesse and baby Charlotte, things have changed. Being new mothers, both took maternity leave, and have been put on light duty now being back at work, but luckily for them, they didn't have to go back alone, thanks to the new infant at work program the babies tag along to work with mom.</p><p>“This has helped me adjust. I know that I can still be a mom with a career and still do what I need to do,” said Parker.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/movie-on-life-of-make-a-wish-foundation-founder-hits-theaters" title="Movie on life of Make-A-Wish Foundation founder hits theaters" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Movie on life of Make-A-Wish Foundation founder hits theaters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stephanie Olmo, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:58PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The founder of the Make-A-Wish foundation, Frank Shankwitz, received the red carpet treatment Thursday night, as a movie based on his life, "Wish Man", hits theaters.</p><p>The Make-A-Wish Foundation is credited with granting more than 450,000 kids wishes across the world, and the movie tells a story of a man with an enormous heart. For Shankwitz, it all started after granting the wish of a young boy who was battling leukemia. Nearly four decades later, he would go to grant hundreds of thousands of other wishes thanks through the non-profit.</p><p>"It's about my life but you never think it will make it to the big screen, but here we are," said Shankwitz.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-convicted-of-killing-christine-mustafa-to-be-sentenced"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/12/18/1D563AB877CC4E42BEB5D7D6C9250855%5B1%5D_1513646617548_4707177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Christine Mustafa, Robert Interval (file)" title="christine mustafa, robert interval"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man convicted of killing Christine Mustafa to be sentenced</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mesa police say a suspect has serious injuries after he was run down by an officer in a patrol car, after pointing what police thought was a weapon at the officer." title="KSAZ officer hits suspect 6719_1559909332110.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mesa police officer runs down suspect in patrol car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/female-gilbert-police-officers-benefiting-from-infant-at-work-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20infant%20at%20work%206719_1559908190269.jpg_7362864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Going back to work after having a baby can be a stressful time for a new mom, but a new infant at work program in Gilbert is helping things out. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports." title="KSAZ infant at work 6719_1559908190269.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Female Gilbert police officers benefiting from infant at work program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/girl-shot-six-times-protecting-her-mother-in-2007-graduates-high-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Alexis%20goggins%20then%20and%20now_1559876516774.jpg_7362344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alexis goggins then and now_1559876516774.jpg-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl shot six times protecting her mother in 2007 graduates high school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411333482'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9829"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9182"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20officer%20hits%20suspect%206719_1559909332110.jpg_7362870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mesa&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x20;a&#x20;suspect&#x20;has&#x20;serious&#x20;injuries&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;run&#x20;down&#x20;by&#x20;an&#x20;officer&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;patrol&#x20;car&#x2c;&#x20;after&#x20;pointing&#x20;what&#x20;police&#x20;thought&#x20;was&#x20;a&#x20;weapon&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;officer&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mesa police officer runs down suspect in patrol car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/female-gilbert-police-officers-benefiting-from-infant-at-work-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20infant%20at%20work%206719_1559908190269.jpg_7362864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20infant%20at%20work%206719_1559908190269.jpg_7362864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20infant%20at%20work%206719_1559908190269.jpg_7362864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20infant%20at%20work%206719_1559908190269.jpg_7362864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20infant%20at%20work%206719_1559908190269.jpg_7362864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Going&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;work&#x20;after&#x20;having&#x20;a&#x20;baby&#x20;can&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;stressful&#x20;time&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;new&#x20;mom&#x2c;&#x20;but&#x20;a&#x20;new&#x20;infant&#x20;at&#x20;work&#x20;program&#x20;in&#x20;Gilbert&#x20;is&#x20;helping&#x20;things&#x20;out&#x2e;&#x20;FOX&#x20;10&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Danielle&#x20;Miller&#x20;reports&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Female Gilbert police officers benefiting from infant at work program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/movie-on-life-of-make-a-wish-foundation-founder-hits-theaters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/5D426F51765743619A8119063505352A_1559883330160_7362569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Movie on life of Make-A-Wish Foundation founder hits theaters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/disneyland-officials-announce-child-care-financial-assistance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/disneyland%20anaheim_1556757032256.jpg_7209398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Disneyland&#x20;in&#x20;Anaheim&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Oscar&#x20;Flores&#x2c;&#x20;FOX&#x20;11&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disneyland officials announce child care financial assistance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/binnington-blues-beat-bruins-2-1-lead-stanley-cup-3-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Stanley Cup 3-2</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411333482'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9488"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KSAZ-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411333482');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411333482'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/traveltimes?start=0&length=25&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/map">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Traffic Cameras</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.azdot.gov/projects/other-restrictions/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs">Jobs at Fox 10</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/rss-feeds"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox10phoenix.com/id378121873?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-10-weather/id575220932?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ksaz.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/eeo-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4560",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4560\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2699",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2699\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5180",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5180\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0965",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0965\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4379",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4379\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5602",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5602\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9182",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9182\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9829",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9829\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9488",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9488\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0268",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0268\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-5\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmesa-police-officer-runs-down-suspect-in-patrol-car"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1559320488000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"17 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43977);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>