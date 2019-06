Mesa police say a suspect has serious injuries after he was run down by an officer in a patrol car, after pointing what police thought was a weapon at the officer. Mesa police say a suspect has serious injuries after he was run down by an officer in a patrol car, after pointing what police thought was a weapon at the officer.

MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Mesa police say a suspect has serious injuries after he was run down by an officer in a patrol car, after pointing what police thought was a weapon at the officer.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the suspect was acting suspiciously on the light rail near Mesa Drive and Main Street Thursday night.

Police say bike officers responded to the scene, but once they got there, the suspect took off.

A few minutes later, an officer in a patrol car spotted the suspect crossing the street. As the officer approached, the suspect reached behind his back and turned towards the officer while pointing a black object at the officer.

The officer then accelerated in his patrol car, striking the suspect.

Police say the suspect's object turned out to be a phone.

He's been hospitalized with serious injuries.

No officers were injured.