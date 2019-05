MESA, Ariz (FOX 10) -- Two unions representing Mesa's police officers are trying to send a message that there's low morale among the ranks, and on Friday, a "No Confidence" vote aimed at Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista began.

The unions made it known there is a rift between them and Chief Batista, and the "No Confidence" is set to be wrapped up in a couple of weeks. Chief Batista was brought in from Tucson, and took over as Mesa's police chief in 2017. Since then, Mesa Police Department has had some high profile cases involving the use of force, including officers facing discipline for use of force involving Robert Johnson.

At the time, the union wasn’t happy that Chief Batista seemed to judge the officers before an investigation could be completed.

Meanwhile, Chief Batista confirmed he was aware of the "No Confidence" vote, and releasing a statement that reads, in part:

“It is important to remember that their agenda does not represent the entire Mesa Police Department.”

Chief Batista went on to say he still had backing of city leaders.

The survey is set to continue until May 17, where union members will answer if they want Batista to continue as chief.