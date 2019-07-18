< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mesa shelter owner facing 117 animal cruelty charges By Justin Lum, FOX 10
Posted Jul 18 2019 10:00PM MST
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 09:41PM MST src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419051966-419048837" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419051966" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines419051966' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/people-gather-to-protest-mesa-animal-neglect-case"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/21/People_gather_to_protest_Mesa_animal_neg_0_6248173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>People gather to protest Mesa animal neglect case</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/following-protest-mcso-provide-updates-on-animals-seized-from-shelter-paws"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/30/Following_protest__MCSO_provide_updates__0_6328705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>MCSO provides update on animals seized</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> The former owner of Shelter Paws in Mesa is facing 117 counts of animal cruelty, stems from an incident in September 2018, when MCSO seized 52 dogs from the shelter. Five of them did not survive.</p> <p>On Thursday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone called this case one of the worst animal cruelty cases he's ever seen.</p> <p>"This is absolutely up there as far as one of the most egregious cases," said Sheriff Penzone, who also shared stories of survival and introduced Sandy and Amari, two of the 52 dogs rescued.</p> <p>"They were living in their own feces and urine, and there was a considerable amount of food if I recall correctly at the facility, but it was not being distributed on a regular basis to the animals," said Sheriff Penzone.</p> <p>Sandy weighed 27 lbs when she was seized, and is now 53. Amari was found weighing 45 pounds, and is now 107. Both are successful before and after transformations from the terrible condition they were in months ago.</p> <p>"They got into this condition because they were abused by humans, or in this case, one particular person who had neglected them," said Sheriff Penzone.</p> <p>According to Sheriff Penzone, Domenic Asprella claimed to save dozens of dogs from being euthanized, only to keep them in a shelter, malnourished and neglected. According to MCSO officials, Asprella's bank records show donors deposited a total of more than $23,000 into his account from June to October of 2018. Asprella is being charged with fraudulent schemes, in addition to the numerous counts of animal cruelty.</p> <p>As for the dogs, two of the 47 surviving dogs are back with their owners, and the rest are in the MASH unit, where inmates can care for the dogs and help train them.</p> <p>"Once the case is adjudicated, we can get some of these dogs into homes of families who can give them the love and care that they're deserving of," said Sheriff Penzone.</p> <p>MCSO officials say they are planning to build a brand new facility to replace the current MASH unit, and they are taking private donations. More Arizona News Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>APS: Some customers without power in North Phoenix due to service disruption to major power line</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:24PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:54PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with APS said Thursday night that thousands of its customers in North Phoenix are without power, due to what they describe as a service interruption to a major power line.</p><p>According to APS' outage map, an estimated 597 customers are without power, in an area stretching from Union Hills Drive to Helena Drive, and from 7th Street to 14th Street. At one point Thursday night, the estimate was 2,422 customers.</p><p>Services are expected to be restored during the light night hours, according to the outage page.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/avondale-fire-service-repair-man-found-dead-at-home-s-attic-death-possibly-heat-related" title="Avondale Fire: Service repair man found dead at home's attic; death possibly heat-related" data-articleId="419041805" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Avondale Fire: Service repair man found dead at home's attic; death possibly heat-related</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:36PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AVONDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Avondale Fire Department said Thursday there are indications that the death of a service repair man at a home in the West Valley city is heat-related.</p><p>According to officials, the repairman was found in the attic of the home, located on the 11000 block of Mountain View Drive, which is near the intersection of Lower Buckeye and 107th Avenue, and the man was declared dead at the scene. Residents of the home knew he was up in the attic, and tried calling him, but received no answer. Residents then called for firefighters.</p><p>According to Avondale Fire, they have not ruled out other medical conditions that may have contributed to the man's death. Avondale Police will investigate the incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-family-dollar-store-under-state-investigation-following-air-condition-woes" title="Phoenix Family Dollar store under state investigation following air conditioning woes" data-articleId="419026677" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On Wednesday, FOX 10 reported on a Family Dollar store in Phoenix where workers were sweating it out for nearly a month without air conditioning. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports with an update to the story." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix Family Dollar store under state investigation following air conditioning woes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:31PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:30PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- On Wednesday, FOX 10 reported on a Family Dollar store in Phoenix where workers were sweating it out for nearly a month without air conditioning.</p><p>After the story aired, the store was shut down while technicians made repairs.</p><p>Working under extreme heat conditions could be dangerous, and it is considered a serious occupational hazard. While there's no specific law about providing air conditioning for workers, state and federal agencies expect employers to be proactive in preventing heat illness.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-shelter-owner-facing-117-animal-cruelty-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_20190719044116"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mesa shelter owner facing 117 animal cruelty charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-family-dollar-store-under-state-investigation-following-air-condition-woes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_20190719022844"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix Family Dollar store under state investigation following air conditioning woes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/carpenter-leaves-3m-fortune-after-death-to-put-33-people-he-didnt-know-through-college"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dale Schroeder pictured, amassed a $3 million fortune he left after he died to a scholarship that helped 33 people he didn't know get through college. (Photo by Stephen Nielsen.)" title="dale_1563501807952-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-man-accused-of-having-sex-with-15-year-old-girl"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Charles Bond 071819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tempe man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/aps-2-000-customers-without-power-in-north-phoenix-due-to-service-disruption-to-major-power-line" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>APS: Some customers without power in North Phoenix due to service disruption to major power line</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/avondale-fire-service-repair-man-found-dead-at-home-s-attic-death-possibly-heat-related" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Avondale Fire: Service repair man found dead at home's attic; death possibly heat-related</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-family-dollar-store-under-state-investigation-following-air-condition-woes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Phoenix Family Dollar store under state investigation following air conditioning woes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/carpenter-leaves-3m-fortune-after-death-to-put-33-people-he-didnt-know-through-college" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dale&#x20;Schroeder&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;amassed&#x20;a&#x20;&#x24;3&#x20;million&#x20;fortune&#x20;he&#x20;left&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;died&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;scholarship&#x20;that&#x20;helped&#x20;33&#x20;people&#x20;he&#x20;didn&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;t&#x20;know&#x20;get&#x20;through&#x20;college&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stephen&#x20;Nielsen&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-man-accused-of-having-sex-with-15-year-old-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Charles%20Bond%20071819_1563501740334.jpg_7533818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tempe man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div 