PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police have arrested a mother for leaving her 9-year-old son at McDonald's. Where did she go? According to the police - the casino.

Stacy Rupp is out of jail now. We tried to get her side of the story. She didn't want to talk but police say she admits to being at the casino Wednesday night while her little boy waited at McDonald's completely unsupervised.

34-year-old Rupp pleaded her case to a judge, hoping to keep her son after police say she dropped him off at a Peoria McDonald's Wednesday night and left.

While her son waited at McDonald's, police say Rupp went to Desert Diamond Casino around 8:30 p.m., leaving two hours later. According to police, surveillance cameras captured her coming in and out. Back at the McDonald's, an employee called the police saying the child left alone looked dirty, disheveled, and had no phone or money.

Rupp's next court date is July 3. She's charged with child abuse and endangerment.