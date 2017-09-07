MONSOON 2017: Storm's wrath felt in parts of the Valley

Thursday night saw another round of monsoon storms, which was felt by residents in various parts of the Valley.

National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for Gila Bend, West Pinal County, and the Sonoran Desert National Monument area until 8:00 p.m.

