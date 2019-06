PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The summer storms are responsible for deaths, injuries, and millions of dollars in damage every year. This week, experts want to make sure you're ready for when the lightning, high winds, dust, rain, flash flooding, and wildfires roll throughout the Southwest.

The goal of Monsoon Safety Awareness Week is to reduce death, injuries, and property damage. The National Weather Service says Phoenix averages 2.77 inches of precipitation during the monsoon and Tucson sees an average of 6.06 inches.

To stay safe in case of severe weather monsoonsafety.org recommends all families set up a disaster supply kit. That includes three gallons of water per family member and pets, a first aid kit, non-perishable food, a battery operated radio, flashlights, and extra batteries.

Have evacuation plans if your house is flooded or catches fire. And if you have a home in a flood-prone area, make sure to have sandbags and keep all materials above flood levels. If you're driving, make sure to stay away from washes and turn back if there is even a small amount of flooding. During a dust storm, make sure to pull over until it passes.