PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A desperate search is ongoing for a young Chinese man who went missing back in January.

The man, identified as Dongdi "Jason" Wu, was an international student from China who recently graduated from Arizona State University. It has been more than three months since Wu up and vanished, and his family is hoping to get some answers.

Wu was last seen on January 24, buying cigarettes and a cell phone charger inside a store near 16th Street and baseline, and it is now known Wu was last located inside a gated community under construction in the middle of the day. A gated community that just happens to be across the street from a fire station at 42nd Place and Baseline Road.

Wu's credit cards have not been used, and his cell phone has not pinged. There has been no activity since January 24, making his disappearance alarming.

Wu is described by Phoenix Police as 5'8" tall, weighing 160lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his chest, back, and left ankle. Police, however, did not release a description of the tattoos. Wu primarily speaks Chinese.

FOX 10 spoke with one of Wu's friend in January. Zhiguang Yang said Wu's girlfriend spoke to him before he went missing with his dog.

"And Jason replied back around 3:40 a.m., saying 'don't worry, I love you, I'll be back'," said Yang. "That's the last time we ever received messages from him."