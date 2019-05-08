< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mother, daughter teach kindergarten at same school Mother, daughter teach kindergarten at same school By Carmen Blackwell
Posted May 08 2019 11:21AM MST
Video Posted May 08 2019 11:28AM MST
Updated May 08 2019 11:30AM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405688984-405691002" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/mom_daughter%20teachers_1557340023921.jpg_7235527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405688984" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10)</strong> - Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Noble has been teaching for nearly two decades.</p><p>Now following in her mom's footsteps is Ms. Monica.</p><p>"It's such a special bond that I feel like we've had this year," Flor Noble said. More Arizona News Stories

Tucson high school student has been released from immigration lockup
By Associated Press
Posted May 08 2019 02:19PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) -- The family a Tucson high school football player has lived with for years says he is free after being released from immigration detention. Thomas Torres has stayed with Lorena Rodriguez's family during his years at Desert View High School. Rodriguez is announcing the 18-year-old's release on her Facebook page, saying "OPERATION THOMAS COMPLETE!" A GoFundMe campaign that was purportedly organized by Rodriguez has raised just over $11,000, as of Wednesday afternoon. But the circumstances of Torres' Tuesday release are unclear, including whether he'll graduate from Desert View High School on May 22 as scheduled.

Correctional officer stabbed in chest by inmate at Lewis Prison
By Brent Corrado, FOX 10, Associated Press
Posted May 08 2019 01:05PM MST
Updated May 08 2019 01:09PM MST

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10/AP) - Officials say a correctional officer was stabbed in the chest by an inmate at Lewis Prison Wednesday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, an inmate at the Buckley Unit who was being transferred to a medical building pulled out a prison-made weapon and began swinging it at a correctional officer, striking him in the chest. The inmate was immediately restrained and the correctional officer was taken to a nearby hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

More visitors could hike The Wave in Arizona
By MORGAN SMITH, Associated Press
Posted May 08 2019 11:54AM MST
Updated May 08 2019 12:04PM MST

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A new proposal could mean bigger crowds at one of the most exclusive hiking spots in the southwestern United States. The federal Bureau of Land Management proposed changes Wednesday that would increase daily visitor limits from 20 people to 96 people per day at The Wave, a popular rock formation near the Utah-Arizona border. Permits to hike The Wave have drastically increased over the past five years as the trail gained notoriety for its colorful, contoured landscape. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tucson high school student has been released from immigration lockup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 02:19PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) -- The family a Tucson high school football player has lived with for years says he is free after being released from immigration detention.</p><p>Thomas Torres has stayed with Lorena Rodriguez's family during his years at Desert View High School. Rodriguez is announcing the 18-year-old's release on her Facebook page, saying "OPERATION THOMAS COMPLETE!" A GoFundMe campaign that was purportedly organized by Rodriguez has raised just over $11,000, as of Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>But the circumstances of Torres' Tuesday release are unclear, including whether he'll graduate from Desert View High School on May 22 as scheduled.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/correctional-officer-stabbed-in-chest-by-inmate-at-lewis-prison" title="Correctional officer stabbed in chest by inmate at Lewis Prison" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/26/lewis%20prison_1545853183456.jpg_6557556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/26/lewis%20prison_1545853183456.jpg_6557556_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/26/lewis%20prison_1545853183456.jpg_6557556_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/26/lewis%20prison_1545853183456.jpg_6557556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/26/lewis%20prison_1545853183456.jpg_6557556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Correctional officer stabbed in chest by inmate at Lewis Prison</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brent Corrado, FOX 10 </span>, <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 01:05PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 01:09PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10/AP) - Officials say a correctional officer was stabbed in the chest by an inmate at Lewis Prison Wednesday morning.</p><p>According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, an inmate at the Buckley Unit who was being transferred to a medical building pulled out a prison-made weapon and began swinging it at a correctional officer, striking him in the chest.</p><p>The inmate was immediately restrained and the correctional officer was taken to a nearby hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/more-visitors-could-hike-the-wave-in-arizona-1" title="More visitors could hike The Wave in Arizona" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20the%20wave%20050819_1557341879578.jpg_7235713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20the%20wave%20050819_1557341879578.jpg_7235713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20the%20wave%20050819_1557341879578.jpg_7235713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20the%20wave%20050819_1557341879578.jpg_7235713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/KSAZ%20the%20wave%20050819_1557341879578.jpg_7235713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Wave, an exclusive hiking spot in Arizona. Photo courtesy of Brad Murrell" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Featured Videos

Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'

House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress

Student killed in Colorado STEM school shooting reportedly lunged at gunman (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)" title="Marmot Banner - Getty Images_1557346825318.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/house-judiciary-committee-votes-to-hold-attorney-general-william-barr-in-contempt-of-congress"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Attorney General William Barr is shown in a May 1, 2019 photo where he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="getty_williambarrfile_050819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/stem-school-highlands-ranch-shooting"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/GettyImages-1142216127_1557345207204_7235685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A bouquet of flowers is left next to the entrance to the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado one day after two students entered the school with pistols, killing one student and injuring eight others. Most Recent

Tucson high school student has been released from immigration lockup

Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'

House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress

Records: Michigan 9-year-old accused of shooting, killing his mother https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/25/border-patrol_1453755715665_760874_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/25/border-patrol_1453755715665_760874_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/25/border-patrol_1453755715665_760874_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tucson high school student has been released from immigration lockup</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/colorado-stem-school-shooting-suspect-makes-first-court-appearance" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;STEM&#x20;school&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;shooting&#x20;suspect&#x2c;&#x20;Devon&#x20;Erickson&#x2c;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;his&#x20;hair&#x20;down&#x20;over&#x20;his&#x20;eyes&#x2c;&#x20;displaying&#x20;purple&#x20;and&#x20;pink&#x20;dye&#x20;streaking&#x20;his&#x20;dark&#x20;hair&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;court&#x20;appearance&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/couple-dies-of-plague-after-eating-raw-marmot-meat-for-good-health" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;North&#x20;American&#x20;marmot&#x20;enjoys&#x20;a&#x20;snack&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Boyle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/house-judiciary-committee-votes-to-hold-attorney-general-william-barr-in-contempt-of-congress" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;William&#x20;Barr&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;May&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;photo&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x20;testified&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/records-michigan-9-year-old-accused-of-shooting-killing-his-mother" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/10/Police-tape_1554929615022_7090448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Records: Michigan 9-year-old accused of shooting, killing his mother</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 