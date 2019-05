QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Noble has been teaching for nearly two decades.

Now following in her mom's footsteps is Ms. Monica.

"It's such a special bond that I feel like we've had this year," Flor Noble said. "Both of us teaching kindergarten and both of us sharing ideas and being able to go above and beyond for our students."

They have always been so close -- Monica always wanted to be just like her mom since she was a little girl, but now, they are even closer.

Not only is this mother-daughter duo both teaching kindergarten in the same school district but at Jack Barnes Elementary, they're not too far down the hall from one another.

"I'm a first-year teacher so I feel like I am always looking for the best tips and she's done it all, so she knows the best way to do things and sometimes I'll be like how do you avoid some kind of mishap and we share centers and work station (sic), so it's really nice to have her so close," Monica Forrer said.

Now sharing the same passion, they say there is no greater reward than working as a team, doing what they love with who they love most.