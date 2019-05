Related Headlines Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old girl

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - An 11-year-old girl is allegedly pregnant by a 20-year-old man. Her mother is livid because she says she tried to protect her daughter, but got no help from the police.

This relationship has allegedly been going on since November. Since then, the mother of the 11-year-old says she's tried to get this 20-year-old man away from her daughter. The problem she says - is they're neighbors. They live in the same apartment. The girl is seven weeks pregnant.

The mother of the 11-year-old pregnant child is speaking out - upset that this is the end result of what she has been trying to avoid since November.

"I'm sad because she's a little girl - she's a little girl playing about to be a mom," the mother said. "The police officer returned and spoke with him [and said] to stay far from my daughter and told him, 'You're an adult and you need to have distance because it's a big issue that you can get into.'"

Court documents state 20-year-old Carlos Jacinto Cobo-Perez admitted to having a relationship with the 11-year-old, despite knowing her age. Even admitting to knowing it was wrong, telling Phoenix Police he would stop, but telling the young girl in a letter "he didn't care if he went to jail."

"I reported it three times," the mother said. "I tried to avoid this from happening, but the detectives said that because she was consensual, they couldn't do anything and unfortunately this happened and is when they arrested him."

But according to Arizona Law, if you're under the age of 18, you're not old enough to consent - resulting in statutory rape. The mother says her daughter was taken advantage of.

"Her mentality isn't aware, she's a little girl and it doesn't take much to convince her because he knew how to manipulate her," the mother said. "She's going to have the baby - the baby doesn't have [a] fault in this. There's life there - no abortion. She will continue the pregnancy."

Cobo-Perez is on an immigration hold, while the mother of the 11-year-old says she wants him to pay for what he's done and then he can be deported. Meanwhile, the girl is doing well but her mother says she has no idea the responsibility that's coming her way.