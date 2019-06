MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Lake Patrol rescued a dog with broken legs from the side of the road near Salt River.

MCSO said it looks like the dog was thrown from a car causing him to suffer a broken spine and legs.

Deputies named the dog Tadpole and took him to a vet. Unfortunately, due to his injuries the dog could not be saved.

I sad update to our friend Tadpole. He has a broken spine as well, the vet can not save him. Great job by our Lake Patrol Deputies on the effort and we will be looking for any information that might lead us to anyone responsible for this abuse. pic.twitter.com/dOFVyu09f3 — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 15, 2019

MCSO Lake Patrol rescued this little dog with broken legs this morning near Salt River on the side of the road. It looks like it was thrown from a car. We found a vet to take him & they are going to update us later. He still needs a home & a name. For now, we'll call him Tadpole pic.twitter.com/fMP7S0xfRF — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 15, 2019

MCSO is seeking information regarding this incident. Call 602-876-1011 with any information.

This story was reported from Phoenix.