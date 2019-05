PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fell off his jet ski at Lake Pleasant. MCSO says this is a possible drowning.

Officials say a man in his late forties was having difficulty swimming and began to struggle, resulting in him eventually going under the surface.

The sheriff's office says two hours have gone by and attempts to find the individual have been unsuccessful. Lake Patrol Deputies have secured the area and the MCSO dive team will be responding. It's probable that this is now a recovery.

No further information is available at this time and the investigation into how this tragedy happened is underway tonight.