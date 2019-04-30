< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="398049669" data-article-version="1.0">Mug Shot Gallery - April 2019</h1> data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-april-2019" data-title="Mug Shot Gallery - April 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-april-2019" addthis:title="Mug Shot Gallery - April 2019"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-398049669");f.find("li Image Gallery 79 PHOTOS

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say Todd Whittard, 52, is accused of stealing ammo, firearm accessories, and rifle magazines from a non-evidentiary storage facility at the DPS Crime Lab. Read more Read more </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/30/KSAZ%20Todd%20Whittard%20043019_1556686971278.jpg_7201529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Todd Whittard Mug 043019"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/30/Feds_thwart_plan_of_SoCal_terror_attack_0_7186743_ver1.0_640_360_1556633644379_7187592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Feds_thwart_plan_of_SoCal_terror_attack_0_7186743_ver1.0_640_360_1556633644379.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/30/ernest%20walker_1556632440253.jpg_7187480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ernest walker_1556632440253.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/jared%20trent%20atkins_1556544903827.jpg_7181784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="jared trent atkins_1556544903827.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/27/michael%20cummins%20tennessee_1556413860679.jpg_7179576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="michael cummins tennessee_1556413860679.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/brian_colaneri_andrew_crysel_vincent_vetromile_mugs_042819_1556467403432_7180237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="brian_colaneri_andrew_crysel_vincent_vetromile_mugs_042819_1556467403432-401096.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/felipe%20oquendo%20wtvt_1556305283786.jpg_7176042_ver1.0_1280_720_1556307975611.jpg_7175957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="felipe oquendo wtvt_1556305283786.jpg_7176042_ver1.0_1280_720_1556307975611.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/eldon%20mcinville_1556301526089.jpg_7175790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="eldon mcinville_1556301526089.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/devin%20cunningham%20-%20ready_1556212498278.jpg_7170673_ver1.0_1280_720_1556284310901.jpg_7175024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="devin cunningham - ready_1556212498278.jpg_7170673_ver1.0_1280_720_1556284310901.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/victor%20ochkur_1556281998107.jpg_7174869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="victor ochkur_1556281998107.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/25/Tempe_man_assaulted_by_ASU_employee_0_7174549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tempe_man_assaulted_by_ASU_employee_0_20190426041017"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/25/Jose%20Agurcia-Avila_1556144002943.jpg_7165012_ver1.0_1280_720_1556219613993.jpg_7171472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jose Agurcia-Avila_1556144002943.jpg_7165012_ver1.0_1280_720_1556219613993.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/KSAZ%20Zachary%20Showers%20042419_1556149277849.jpg_7166137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Zachary Showers 042419"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/KSAZ%20Michael%20Palmatier%20042419_1556147759134.jpg_7165848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Michael Palmatier 042419"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/KSAZ%20mcso%20sex%20exploitation%20suspects%20042419_1556141598117.jpg_7162983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ mcso sex exploitation suspects 042419_1556141598117.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/JoAnn%20Cunningham-Andrew%20Freund-AJ_1556134387907.jpg_7158649_ver1.0_640_360_1556134993614.jpg_7161074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="JoAnn Cunningham-Andrew Freund-AJ_1556134387907.jpg_7158649_ver1.0_640_360_1556134993614.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/children%20in%20cages%20arrest_1556122163298.jpg_7150883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="children in cages arrest_1556122163298.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/KSAZ%20Zidong%20Wang%20042319_1556083038960.jpg_7149095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Zidong Wang Mug 042319"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/KSAZ%20Gregory%20Wilson%20042319_1556083035458.jpg_7149093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Gregory Wilson Mug 042319"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-398049669-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/30/KSAZ%20Todd%20Whittard%20043019_1556686971278.jpg_7201529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say Todd Whittard, 52, is accused of stealing ammo, firearm accessories, and rifle magazines from a non-evidentiary storage facility at the DPS Crime Lab. Read more" title="KSAZ Todd Whittard Mug 043019"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say Todd Whittard, 52, is accused of stealing ammo, firearm accessories, and rifle magazines from a non-evidentiary storage facility at the DPS Crime Lab. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/dps-crime-lab-employee-arrested-accused-of-stealing-rifle-magazines-ammo-from-storage">Read more</a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/30/Feds_thwart_plan_of_SoCal_terror_attack_0_7186743_ver1.0_640_360_1556633644379_7187592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Federal authorities have arrested 26-year-old Mark Steven Domingo in connection with an alleged terror plot aimed at "multiple targets" in Southern California. Read more." title="Feds_thwart_plan_of_SoCal_terror_attack_0_7186743_ver1.0_640_360_1556633644379.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Federal authorities have arrested 26-year-old Mark Steven Domingo in connection with an alleged terror plot aimed at "multiple targets" in Southern California. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/feds-arrest-suspect-in-alleged-terrorism-plot-aimed-at-multiple-targets-in-southern-california">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/30/ernest%20walker_1556632440253.jpg_7187480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say 54-year-old Ernest Lee Walker was arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting at a west Phoenix motel. Read more." title="ernest walker_1556632440253.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say 54-year-old Ernest Lee Walker was arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting at a west Phoenix motel. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/police-investigating-double-shooting-in-west-phoenix">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/jared%20trent%20atkins_1556544903827.jpg_7181784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Phoenix police say 25-year-old Jared Atkins was arrested after he stole density meters from his employer and stabbed a gas station clerk. Read more." title="jared trent atkins_1556544903827.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Phoenix police say 25-year-old Jared Atkins was arrested after he stole density meters from his employer and stabbed a gas station clerk. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-investigating-burglary-stabbing-in-phoenix">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/27/michael%20cummins%20tennessee_1556413860679.jpg_7179576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation" title="michael cummins tennessee_1556413860679.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/brian_colaneri_andrew_crysel_vincent_vetromile_mugs_042819_1556467403432_7180237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Left to right: Brian Colaneri, Andrew Crysel, Vincent Vetromile and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on Muslims in upstate New York." title="brian_colaneri_andrew_crysel_vincent_vetromile_mugs_042819_1556467403432-401096.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Left to right: Brian Colaneri, Andrew Crysel, Vincent Vetromile and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on Muslims in upstate New York.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/felipe%20oquendo%20wtvt_1556305283786.jpg_7176042_ver1.0_1280_720_1556307975611.jpg_7175957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo was arrested after he used bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding. Read more." title="felipe oquendo wtvt_1556305283786.jpg_7176042_ver1.0_1280_720_1556307975611.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo was arrested after he used bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/meth-smoking-florida-man-attacks-mattress-in-jealous-rage-sheriff-says">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/eldon%20mcinville_1556301526089.jpg_7175790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Glendale police say 26-year-old Eldon Mcinville was arrested after his 6-year-old daughter was shot while he was "recklessly manipulating and handling" a shotgun. Read more." title="eldon mcinville_1556301526089.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Glendale police say 26-year-old Eldon Mcinville was arrested after his 6-year-old daughter was shot while he was "recklessly manipulating and handling" a shotgun. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/glendale-police-child-suffers-life-threatening-injuries-after-getting-accidentally-shot-by-father">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/devin%20cunningham%20-%20ready_1556212498278.jpg_7170673_ver1.0_1280_720_1556284310901.jpg_7175024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say 20-year-old Devin Cunningham was arrested in the slaying of a 71-year-old grandfather. Read more." title="devin cunningham - ready_1556212498278.jpg_7170673_ver1.0_1280_720_1556284310901.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say 20-year-old Devin Cunningham was arrested in the slaying of a 71-year-old grandfather. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/pa-man-arrested-in-fairfax-for-murder-of-71-year-old">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/victor%20ochkur_1556281998107.jpg_7174869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Victor Ochkur, 42, has been arrested and is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a juvenile in Phoenix. Read more." title="victor ochkur_1556281998107.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Victor Ochkur, 42, has been arrested and is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a juvenile in Phoenix. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-man-arrested-accused-of-exposing-and-touching-himself-in-front-of-juvenile">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/25/Tempe_man_assaulted_by_ASU_employee_0_7174549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Tempe_man_assaulted_by_ASU_employee_0_20190426041017"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/25/Jose%20Agurcia-Avila_1556144002943.jpg_7165012_ver1.0_1280_720_1556219613993.jpg_7171472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say Jose Agurcia-Avila was charged with first-degree murder after punching a baby so hard that he killed the child. Read more." title="Jose Agurcia-Avila_1556144002943.jpg_7165012_ver1.0_1280_720_1556219613993.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say Jose Agurcia-Avila was charged with first-degree murder after punching a baby so hard that he killed the child. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/man-beat-baby-to-death-after-learning-he-was-not-the-child-s-father-police-say">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/KSAZ%20Zachary%20Showers%20042419_1556149277849.jpg_7166137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Zachary Showers" title="KSAZ Zachary Showers 042419"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Zachary Showers</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/KSAZ%20Michael%20Palmatier%20042419_1556147759134.jpg_7165848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Michael Palmatier (Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)" title="KSAZ Michael Palmatier 042419"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Michael Palmatier (Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/KSAZ%20mcso%20sex%20exploitation%20suspects%20042419_1556141598117.jpg_7162983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Durell Keith Shaw, Kevin Harry Moninger, George Stephen Lizotte, Albert Anthony Olvera, James David Earnest, Daniel Eugene Martin, Warren Mitchell Gillespie, Paul John Carlton and Justin Donald Harryman." title="KSAZ mcso sex exploitation suspects 042419_1556141598117.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Durell Keith Shaw, Kevin Harry Moninger, George Stephen Lizotte, Albert Anthony Olvera, James David Earnest, Daniel Eugene Martin, Warren Mitchell Gillespie, Paul John Carlton and Justin Donald Harryman.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/JoAnn%20Cunningham-Andrew%20Freund-AJ_1556134387907.jpg_7158649_ver1.0_640_360_1556134993614.jpg_7161074_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. have been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 5-year-old son, AJ, who was reported missing from Illinois. Read more." title="JoAnn Cunningham-Andrew Freund-AJ_1556134387907.jpg_7158649_ver1.0_640_360_1556134993614.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. have been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 5-year-old son, AJ, who was reported missing from Illinois. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/source-missing-boy-s-body-found-in-woodstock">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/children%20in%20cages%20arrest_1556122163298.jpg_7150883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams, were arrested after their two young boys were found inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall. Read more." title="children in cages arrest_1556122163298.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams, were arrested after their two young boys were found inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/parents-arrested-in-northern-california-after-children-found-in-cages">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/KSAZ%20Zidong%20Wang%20042319_1556083038960.jpg_7149095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Zidong Wang, 45, is accused of criminal trespassing by authorities in Phoenix. The Chinese citizen opened an alarm door at Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4, exited onto the tarmac, and walked across taxiways. Read more" title="KSAZ Zidong Wang Mug 042319"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Zidong Wang, 45, is accused of criminal trespassing by authorities in Phoenix. The Chinese citizen opened an alarm door at Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4, exited onto the tarmac, and walked across taxiways. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/court-documents-man-who-jumped-onto-tarmac-at-sky-harbor-wanted-some-fresh-air-">Read more</a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/KSAZ%20Gregory%20Wilson%20042319_1556083035458.jpg_7149093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Buckeye Police arrested 40-year-old Gregory Wilson, after he allegedly exposed himself at a Fry's store in the city, and then went across the road to a Walmart, where he exposed himself and committed an indecent act. Read more" title="KSAZ Gregory Wilson Mug 042319"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Buckeye Police arrested 40-year-old Gregory Wilson, after he allegedly exposed himself at a Fry's store in the city, and then went across the road to a Walmart, where he exposed himself and committed an indecent act. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/buckeye-police-man-accused-of-exposing-himself-at-fry-s-walmart">Read more</a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/KSAZ%20Robert%20Fleming%20042319_1556083035477.jpg_7149094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Robert Wayne Fleming, 58, is accused of murder after he got into a fight with an 83-year-old at the Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix. The 83-year-old later died at the hospital. Read more" title="KSAZ Robert Fleming DOC Photo 042319"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Robert Wayne Fleming, 58, is accused of murder after he got into a fight with an 83-year-old at the Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix. The 83-year-old later died at the hospital. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-fight-over-radio-noise-between-arizona-state-hospital-patients-turns-deadly">Read more</a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/twins_1556032920111_7145800_ver1.0_1280_720_1556033878621_7145656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say twin brothers James and Joseph Bramlet have been charged with DWI after a crash that sent two deputy constables to the hospital. Read more." title="twins_1556032920111_7145800_ver1.0_1280_720_1556033878621.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say twin brothers James and Joseph Bramlet have been charged with DWI after a crash that sent two deputy constables to the hospital. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/twin-brothers-in-separate-vehicles-charged-with-dwi-in-crash-that-injured-deputies">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/Lamar%20Thurman_1555965170539.jpg_7141724_ver1.0_1280_720_1556024182668.jpg_7145183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 29-year-old Lamar Thurman was arrested after he stole a car with another man's 6-year-old son inside. Read more." title="Lamar Thurman_1555965170539.jpg_7141724_ver1.0_1280_720_1556024182668.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 29-year-old Lamar Thurman was arrested after he stole a car with another man's 6-year-old son inside. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/deputies-dad-shoots-man-who-stole-car-with-boy-6-inside-1">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/19/KSAZ%20Contreras%20Martinez%20041919_1555718454116.jpg_7135327_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Ivan Contreras (left) and Luis Martinez were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Chandler. Read more." title="KSAZ Contreras Martinez 041919"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Ivan Contreras (left) and Luis Martinez were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Chandler. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/chandler-police-2-people-arrested-in-connection-with-man-s-shooting-death">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/20/KSAZ_Suspect%20in%20Circle%20K%20sooting%20in%20custody_1555820909738.jpg_7137076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Phoenix police say 21-year-old Johnny Martinez was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Circle K. Read more." title="KSAZ_Suspect in Circle K sooting in custody_1555820909738.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Phoenix police say 21-year-old Johnny Martinez was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Circle K. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-suspect-in-fatal-south-phoenix-shooting-in-custody">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/22/wlns-glance-blackman-twp-shooting-042219_1555936487901_7139220_ver1.0_1280_720_1555938279432_7139253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Michael Glance, 32, is facing three counts of assault with intent to murder after authorities say he intentionally shot his 2-year-old son in the face with a shotgun during a heated argument with the boy's mother. Read more." title="wlns-glance-blackman-twp-shooting-042219_1555936487901_7139220_ver1.0_1280_720_1555938279432.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Michael Glance, 32, is facing three counts of assault with intent to murder after authorities say he intentionally shot his 2-year-old son in the face with a shotgun during a heated argument with the boy's mother. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/michigan-dad-allegedly-shot-2-year-old-in-the-face-during-fight-with-boy-s-mom">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/19/V%20OHIO%20RAPPER%20DEKALB%20MURDER_00.00.04.16_1555653787897.png_7130729_ver1.0_640_360_1555685062392.jpg_7131920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police have arrested 23-year-old Qamar Akee Williams, a rapper from Ohio, for the murder of a man earlier this week in Georgia. Read more." title="V OHIO RAPPER DEKALB MURDER_00.00.04.16_1555653787897.png_7130729_ver1.0_640_360_1555685062392.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police have arrested 23-year-old Qamar Akee Williams, a rapper from Ohio, for the murder of a man earlier this week in Georgia. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment/ohio-rapper-arrested-for-murder-in-georgia">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/19/V%20G%20HERBO%20BATTERY%20ARREST%2010P%20_00.00.34.02_1555653179583.png_7130728_ver1.0_1280_720_1555685011776.jpg_7131912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Atlanta police has charged rapper “G Herbo” with simple battery after reportedly assaulting the mother of his children. Read more." title="V G HERBO BATTERY ARREST 10P _00.00.34.02_1555653179583.png_7130728_ver1.0_1280_720_1555685011776.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Atlanta police has charged rapper “G Herbo” with simple battery after reportedly assaulting the mother of his children. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment/rapper-arrested-after-domestic-dispute-in-atlanta">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/19/James%20Wooten_1555638413697.jpg_7129919_ver1.0_1280_720_1555684945090.jpg_7131911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say James Wooten was arrested after a homeowner returned home to find him sitting naked on his couch, drinking juice. Read more." title="James Wooten_1555638413697.jpg_7129919_ver1.0_1280_720_1555684945090.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say James Wooten was arrested after a homeowner returned home to find him sitting naked on his couch, drinking juice. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/homeowner-arrives-home-to-find-naked-man-sitting-on-his-couch-police-say">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/KSAZ%20ycso%20meth%20bust%20041719_1555538801368.jpg_7122627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say David Tienda-Calixtro was arrested after a K-9 helped deputies find 18 pounds of meth hidden in the vehicle he was driving. Read more." title="KSAZ ycso meth bust 041719_1555538801368.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say David Tienda-Calixtro was arrested after a K-9 helped deputies find 18 pounds of meth hidden in the vehicle he was driving. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/ycso-k9-helps-find-18-pounds-of-meth-hidden-in-vehicle-on-i-17">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/KSAZ%20Sarah%20Faultner_1555545064677.jpg_7123024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Deputies arrested Sarah Faultner at Country Thunder for using a fake $100 bill to buy charity raffle tickets." title="KSAZ Sarah Faultner_1555545064677.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Deputies arrested Sarah Faultner at Country Thunder for using a fake $100 bill to buy charity raffle tickets.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/baby%20death_1555524404849.jpg_7121611_ver1.0_640_360_1555529236438.jpg_7121992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police have arrested 18-year-old Jazmin Lopez after they say she and a friend bought a flower pot at Home Depot and hid the little girl under some flowers after they were sure she was dead. Read more." title="baby death_1555524404849.jpg_7121611_ver1.0_640_360_1555529236438.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police have arrested 18-year-old Jazmin Lopez after they say she and a friend bought a flower pot at Home Depot and hid the little girl under some flowers after they were sure she was dead. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/mom-of-baby-found-in-cemetery-flowerpot-charged-with-murder">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/ALACHUA%20COUNTY%20SO_Antonio%20Mosley_041719_1555519539489.png_7121161_ver1.0_1280_720_1555520931611.jpg_7121170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 36-year-old Antonio Mosley was half-naked when he tried to break into a 65-year-old woman's home, but the elderly woman fought him off with a baseball bat. Read more." title="ALACHUA COUNTY SO_Antonio Mosley_041719_1555519539489.png_7121161_ver1.0_1280_720_1555520931611.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 36-year-old Antonio Mosley was half-naked when he tried to break into a 65-year-old woman's home, but the elderly woman fought him off with a baseball bat. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/elderly-florida-woman-fends-off-300-pound-half-naked-burglar-with-a-baseball-bat">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/Jovan%20Crawford%20and%20Lawrence%20Carney_1555377124845.png_7114729_ver1.0_1280_720_1555519517911.jpg_7121160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Jovan Crawford (left) and Scott Roberson are facing multiple charges after authorities say they attacked a man because he was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. Read more." title="Jovan Crawford and Lawrence Carney_1555377124845.png_7114729_ver1.0_1280_720_1555519517911.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Jovan Crawford (left) and Scott Roberson are facing multiple charges after authorities say they attacked a man because he was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/two-men-charged-after-allegedly-attacking-man-for-wearing-maga-hat-in-germantown">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/harvey%20fountain_1555426105905.jpg_7116648_ver1.0_1280_720_1555516649197.jpg_7121079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Harvey Joseph Fountain, 71, has been charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape over allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving minors. Read more." title="harvey fountain_1555426105905.jpg_7116648_ver1.0_1280_720_1555516649197.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Harvey Joseph Fountain, 71, has been charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape over allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving minors. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/louisiana-man-charged-with-100-counts-of-first-degree-rape">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/Jefferson%20Parish%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_michelle%20jackson_041619_1555445349487.png_7117607_ver1.0_1280_720_1555516584734.jpg_7121076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 58-year-old Michelle Jackson beat up her ex-boyfriend with his own prosthetic leg because he tried to break up with her. Read more." title="Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office_michelle jackson_041619_1555445349487.png_7117607_ver1.0_1280_720_1555516584734.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 58-year-old Michelle Jackson beat up her ex-boyfriend with his own prosthetic leg because he tried to break up with her. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/louisiana-woman-beat-boyfriend-with-his-prosthetic-leg-after-he-tried-to-break-up-police">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/smith_1555440462010_7117439_ver1.0_1280_720_1555516526473_7121075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say 34-year-old Rudolph Smith knowingly transferred HIV to women he met on dating apps. Read more." title="smith_1555440462010_7117439_ver1.0_1280_720_1555516526473.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say 34-year-old Rudolph Smith knowingly transferred HIV to women he met on dating apps. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/frederick-man-knowingly-transferred-hiv-to-women-he-met-on-dating-apps-police-say">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/16/KSAZ%20Jorge%20and%20Brenda%20Valenzuela_1555465292083.jpg_7119304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say Jorge Murrieta and Brenda Acuna-Aguero picked up a day laborer at Home Depot and forced him to have sex at gunpoint. " title="KSAZ Jorge and Brenda Valenzuela_1555465292083.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say Jorge Murrieta and Brenda Acuna-Aguero picked up a day laborer at Home Depot and forced him to have sex at gunpoint. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/16/Daddy%20Felix_1555432510022.jpg_7116931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say 22-year-old Daddy Alexander Felix faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection to a deadly Glendale road-rage shooting. Read more." title="Daddy Felix_1555432510022.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say 22-year-old Daddy Alexander Felix faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection to a deadly Glendale road-rage shooting. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/glendale-pd-investigating-road-rage-situation">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/16/faceook_bossiercityofficermug_041519_1555350115122_7111019_ver1.0_1280_720_1555422242707_7116368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Terry Yetman, a 38-year-old Louisiana police officer, is accused of sexually abusing animals and filming the suspected acts. Read more." title="faceook_bossiercityofficermug_041519_1555350115122_7111019_ver1.0_1280_720_1555422242707.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Terry Yetman, a 38-year-old Louisiana police officer, is accused of sexually abusing animals and filming the suspected acts. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/louisiana-officer-accused-of-filming-sexual-abuse-of-animals-possessing-child-porn">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/15/KSAZ%20James%20Waller_1555369099673.jpg_7113953_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Scottsdale Police arrested James Richard Waller, 75, for arson after his business caught fire. Read more." title="KSAZ James Waller_1555369099673.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Scottsdale Police arrested James Richard Waller, 75, for arson after his business caught fire. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-scottsdale-business-owner-arrested-for-arson">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/16/joel%20benjamin%20for%20web_1555416475693.jpg_7115868_ver1.0_1280_720_1555422071228.jpg_7116367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say 71-year-old Joel William Benjamin was arrested after using a squirt gun to shoot his urine at a woman walking her dog past his home. Read more." title="joel benjamin for web_1555416475693.jpg_7115868_ver1.0_1280_720_1555422071228.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say 71-year-old Joel William Benjamin was arrested after using a squirt gun to shoot his urine at a woman walking her dog past his home. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/florida-man-squirts-urine-at-woman-walking-dog-says-hed-do-it-again-police-say">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_1280_720_1555347936072_7110283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Officials say 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda was charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he threw a 5-year-old boy off the third-floor balcony at the Mall of America. Read more." title="emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_1280_720_1555347936072.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Officials say 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda was charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he threw a 5-year-old boy off the third-floor balcony at the Mall of America. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/charges-man-who-threw-5-year-old-off-moa-balcony-was-looking-for-someone-to-kill">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/15/PLACER%20COUNTY%20SO_richard%20holesapple_041519_1555331892685.png_7109808_ver1.0_1280_720_1555347078158.jpg_7110273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say Richard Holesapple, a burglary suspect, was chased down by a mother and daughter duo after seeing that their home had been ransacked. Read more." title="PLACER COUNTY SO_richard holesapple_041519_1555331892685.png_7109808_ver1.0_1280_720_1555347078158.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say Richard Holesapple, a burglary suspect, was chased down by a mother and daughter duo after seeing that their home had been ransacked. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/california-mom-daughter-chases-down-wrestles-burglary-suspect-report">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/15/Spartanburg%20Det%20Ctr%20Imhotep%20Osiris%20Norman%20041519_1555346325798.jpg_7110258_ver1.0_1280_720_1555346880135.jpg_7110270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 26-year-old Imhotep Osiris Norman fled a traffic stop and left his daughter to die in a burning car. Read more." title="Spartanburg Det Ctr Imhotep Osiris Norman 041519_1555346325798.jpg_7110258_ver1.0_1280_720_1555346880135.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 26-year-old Imhotep Osiris Norman fled a traffic stop and left his daughter to die in a burning car. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/police-man-fleeing-police-left-child-to-die-in-burning-car-1">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/15/preston-talbot_1555194712658_7106213_ver1.0_1280_720_1555346880138_7110271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say 27-year-old Preston Talbot avoided paying nearly $5,500 in tolls on roads with an illegal "license plate flipper." Read more" title="preston-talbot_1555194712658_7106213_ver1.0_1280_720_1555346880138.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say 27-year-old Preston Talbot avoided paying nearly $5,500 in tolls on roads with an illegal "license plate flipper." <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/motorist-dodged-paying-nearly-5-500-in-tolls-with-license-plate-flipper-police-say">Read more</a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/12/jessica%20monell%20mug_1555079518924.jpg_7099666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Escambia County Sheriff's Office)" title="jessica monell mug_1555079518924.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Escambia County Sheriff's Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/12/6-V-DEAD%20CATS%20GUILTY%20PLEA%20_00.00.45.08_1555116766987.png_7102614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Dakota County Jail)" title="Caycee Bregel-409162"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Dakota County Jail)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/12/KSAZ%20Vann%20Smith%20041219_1555117547535.jpg_7102628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Benny Vann (left) and Lisa Smith (right) were arrested in Wisconsin following a bizarre incident at a Walmart, with Smith allegedly taking apart store displays, Vann exposing himself, and Smith's dog stealing a box of cornbread mix. Read more" title="KSAZ Vann Smith Mugs 041219"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Benny Vann (left) and Lisa Smith (right) were arrested in Wisconsin following a bizarre incident at a Walmart, with Smith allegedly taking apart store displays, Vann exposing himself, and Smith's dog stealing a box of cornbread mix. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/police-mother-pulled-apart-store-displays-son-exposed-himself-and-dog-stole-cornbread-at-walmart">Read more</a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/12/KSAZ%20Austin%20Smith%20041219_1555117547542.jpg_7102629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Austin Smith is accused by Phoenix Police of killing his wife, his two young daughters, and a man who he thought was romantically involved with his wife. Smith said his religion was a factor in committing the crimes. Read more" title="KSAZ Austin Smith Mug 041219"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Austin Smith is accused by Phoenix Police of killing his wife, his two young daughters, and a man who he thought was romantically involved with his wife. Smith said his religion was a factor in committing the crimes. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/police-investigating-shooting-along-69th-avenue-in-west-phoenix">Read more</a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/11/KSAZ%20Ruben%20Perez%20Cecena%20041119_1555019524297.jpg_7096066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="According to court documents, 39-year-old Ruben Perez Cecena is accused of luring a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Read more." title="KSAZ Ruben Perez Cecena 041119"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>According to court documents, 39-year-old Ruben Perez Cecena is accused of luring a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/court-documents-39-year-old-man-accused-of-luring-person-he-believes-to-be-a-14-year-old-girl">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/12/Murder_suspect_in_court_0_7096112_ver1.0_1280_720_1555086803692_7100201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Jorge Rios, a 33-year-old man who has been deported twice, is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and strangling a woman to death while she was jogging in New Jersey. Read more." title="Murder_suspect_in_court_0_7096112_ver1.0_1280_720_1555086803692.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Jorge Rios, a 33-year-old man who has been deported twice, is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and strangling a woman to death while she was jogging in New Jersey. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/accused-killer-faces-judge">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/11/KSAZ%20Eusebio%20Padilla%20041119_1555027744876.jpg_7096895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Eusebio Padilla (Photo Courtesy: Metropolitan Detention Center, Bernalillio County, New Mexico)" title="KSAZ Eusebio Padilla 041119"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Eusebio Padilla (Photo Courtesy: Metropolitan Detention Center, Bernalillio County, New Mexico)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/11/Holden%20Matthews%20-%20cropped_1555018279269.jpg_7096033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="HANDOUT Holden Matthews 041119-401720"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/Ben%20Padgett%20for%20web_1554989368206.png_7093931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Ben Padgett for web_1554989368206.png-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/11/rest%20stop%20arrests_1554980159079.jpg_7093213_ver1.0_640_360_1554992446429.jpg_7094450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Three women were arrested after they were found naked at a rest stop, said troopers with Florida Highway Patrol. But the women didn’t go quietly and led officers on a pursuit through Pasco County. Read more." title="rest stop arrests_1554980159079.jpg_7093213_ver1.0_640_360_1554992446429.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Three women were arrested after they were found naked at a rest stop, said troopers with Florida Highway Patrol. But the women didn’t go quietly and led officers on a pursuit through Pasco County. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/naked-women-air-drying-at-florida-rest-stop-send-troopers-on-a-pursuit-officials-say">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Wood%20County%20Jail_1554939792790.jpg_7091664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Wood County Jail" title="Wood County Jail_1554939792790.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Wood County Jail</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/KSAZ%20Eduardo%20Lugo-Ramos%20041019_1554937546933.jpg_7091714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Eduardo Lugo-Ramos" title="KSAZ Eduardo Lugo-Ramos 041019"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Eduardo Lugo-Ramos</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/ksaz%20john%20aldana%20040919_1554930189067.jpg_7090504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="John Michael Aldana" title="ksaz john aldana 040919_1554930189067.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>John Michael Aldana</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/Thomas%20Devaney%20Lane_1554845265983.png_7083404_ver1.0_640_360_1554921304111.jpg_7089599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say 61-year-old Thomas Devaney Lane was arrested after yelling obscenities at people and his turtle, saying an army would destroy them. Read more." title="Thomas Devaney Lane_1554845265983.png_7083404_ver1.0_640_360_1554921304111.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say 61-year-old Thomas Devaney Lane was arrested after yelling obscenities at people and his turtle, saying an army would destroy them. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/florida-man-threatens-that-his-army-of-turtles-will-destroy-us-police-say">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/10/download_1554920639424_7089590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say Sally Selby, 45, stole a Walmart electric scooter so she could ride to Waffle House for a cup of coffee. Read more." title="download_1554920639424.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say Sally Selby, 45, stole a Walmart electric scooter so she could ride to Waffle House for a cup of coffee. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/woman-steals-electric-scooter-from-walmart-drives-it-to-waffle-house-to-get-coffee-police-say">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/09/KSAZ%20Tara%20and%20Brier%20Aven%20Mug%20040919_1554872933797.jpg_7085293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police in Prescott say Tara Aven (left) and Briar Aven (right) admitted to killing 77-year-old Sandra Aven in late 2017. Read more" title="KSAZ Tara and Briar Aven Mugshots 040919"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police in Prescott say Tara Aven (left) and Briar Aven (right) admitted to killing 77-year-old Sandra Aven in late 2017. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/prescott-police-2-women-arrested-in-connection-with-woman-s-death-in-2017" target="_blank">Read more</a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/09/andrew%20francis%20lippi_1554827670295.png_7082058_ver1.0_640_360_1554839860154.jpg_7082881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 59-year-old Andrew Francis Lippi was arrested for stealing from a Kmart store just days after paying $8 million for an island. Read more." title="andrew francis lippi_1554827670295.png_7082058_ver1.0_640_360_1554839860154.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 59-year-old Andrew Francis Lippi was arrested for stealing from a Kmart store just days after paying $8 million for an island. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/florida-man-rich-enough-to-buy-an-8-million-island-arrested-for-stealing-from-kmart-police-say">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/09/aaron%20merwine_1554818873402.jpg_7081620_ver1.0_640_360_1554826896573.jpg_7081924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 26-year-old Aaron Merwine was arrested for injuring and killing an 8-pound Chihuahua with a tile scraper. Read more." title="aaron merwine_1554818873402.jpg_7081620_ver1.0_640_360_1554826896573.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 26-year-old Aaron Merwine was arrested for injuring and killing an 8-pound Chihuahua with a tile scraper. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/venice-man-used-tile-scraper-to-injure-chihuahua-named-lucky-deputies-say">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/08/Rondell%20Henry%20-%20MUG_1554752426521.png_7077916_ver1.0_2560_1440_1554786478642.jpg_7080727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Rondell Henry, 28, is accused of plotting a drive a U-Haul truck into crowds at National Harbor, Maryland in an ISIS-inspired attack. Read more" title="KSAZ Rondell Henry Mug 040819"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Rondell Henry, 28, is accused of plotting a drive a U-Haul truck into crowds at National Harbor, Maryland in an ISIS-inspired attack. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/maryland-man-plotted-to-drive-truck-into-pedestrians-at-national-harbor-sources-say" target="_blank">Read more</a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/08/NPRPD_randypetersilge_040819_1554745009766_7077462_ver1.0_640_360_1554750523221_7077739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say 51-year-old Randy Petersilge was arrested in the 2001 murder of a Florida man. Read more." title="NPRPD_randypetersilge_040819_1554745009766_7077462_ver1.0_640_360_1554750523221.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say 51-year-old Randy Petersilge was arrested in the 2001 murder of a Florida man. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/suspect-arrested-for-2001-new-port-richey-man-s-murder">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/08/KSAZ%20Salvatore%20Licata_1554748003611.jpg_7077727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Phoenix Police say Salvatore Licata showed porn to kids while poolside at a local motel." title="KSAZ Salvatore Licata_1554748003611.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Phoenix Police say Salvatore Licata showed porn to kids while poolside at a local motel.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/08/HCSO_animal%20cruelty%20charges_040519_1554479302137.jpg_7052420_ver1.0_640_360_1554743300445.jpg_7077443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 53-year-old Michael Hinson has been charged with abandoning a pet fish that he left behind without food when he was evicted. Read more." title="HCSO_animal cruelty charges_040519_1554479302137.jpg_7052420_ver1.0_640_360_1554743300445.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 53-year-old Michael Hinson has been charged with abandoning a pet fish that he left behind without food when he was evicted. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/nc-man-charged-with-cruelty-abandonment-of-pet-fish">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/08/casey%20lewis_1554584244615.jpg_7074630_ver1.0_640_360_1554731831392.jpg_7076844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say 37-year-old Casey Lewis bonded out of jail, only to be caught by deputies burglarizing several cars outside the jail. Read more." title="casey lewis_1554584244615.jpg_7074630_ver1.0_640_360_1554731831392.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say 37-year-old Casey Lewis bonded out of jail, only to be caught by deputies burglarizing several cars outside the jail. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/florida-man-arrested-for-burglary-minutes-after-leaving-the-jail">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/08/Tucson%20woman%20accused%20of%20killing%20two%20kids_1554500062238.jpg_7063341_ver1.0_640_360_1554731648712.jpg_7076843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 55-year-old Dorothy Flood faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of 8-year-old twins, Jaden and Jorden Webb. Read more." title="Tucson woman accused of killing two kids_1554500062238.jpg_7063341_ver1.0_640_360_1554731648712.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 55-year-old Dorothy Flood faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of 8-year-old twins, Jaden and Jorden Webb. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/woman-arrested-in-tucson-killing-of-2-kids-1">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/07/KSAZ_Patrick%20Nagel_1554697943244.jpg_7076325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ_Patrick Nagel_1554697943244.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/05/iconic%20facce_1554470951297.jpg_7036446_ver1.0_1554488816664.jpg_7058435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say bank robbery suspect 37-year-old "Iconic Facce," also known as Jimmy Maurice Lewis, was arrested at a Houston airport. Read more." title="iconic facce_1554470951297.jpg_7036446_ver1.0_1554488816664.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say bank robbery suspect 37-year-old "Iconic Facce," also known as Jimmy Maurice Lewis, was arrested at a Houston airport. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/bank-robbery-suspect-iconic-facce-arrested-at-houston-airport">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/05/joshua%20gonzalez_summer%20bell%20brown_1554479438802.jpg_7052423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Joshua Gonzalez (left) has been arrested in the shooting death of 10-year-old Summer Bell Brown. (Photos courtesy MCSO and Brown Family)" title="joshua gonzalez_summer bell brown_1554479438802.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Joshua Gonzalez (left) has been arrested in the shooting death of 10-year-old Summer Bell Brown. (Photos courtesy MCSO and Brown Family)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/04/micaela%20coronel%20polk%20mug_1554327421704.jpg_6978441_ver1.0_640_360_1554383220920.jpg_6980760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Authorities say Micaela Coronel, 25, was driving without a valid license when she hit and killed a 13-year-old girl who was riding her bike to school. Read more." title="micaela coronel polk mug_1554327421704.jpg_6978441_ver1.0_640_360_1554383220920.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Authorities say Micaela Coronel, 25, was driving without a valid license when she hit and killed a 13-year-old girl who was riding her bike to school. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/sheriff-woman-driving-without-license-fatally-hits-13-year-old-girl-on-way-to-school">Read more</a>.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/03/KSAZ_Paul%20Silva_1554350405240.jpg_6979773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ_Paul Silva_1554350405240.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/03/KSAZ_Daniel%20Gonzalez_1554350403043.jpg_6979771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ_Daniel Gonzalez_1554350403043.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/03/KSAZ_Oscar%20Bejar_1554350403191.jpg_6979772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ_Oscar Bejar_1554350403191.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/03/Valley_man_behind_bars__accused_of_recor_0_6979073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Valley_man_behind_bars__accused_of_recor_0_20190404002521"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/03/694940094001_6022071542001_6022070655001-vs_1554315406841_6978002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Charles Eugene Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, were arrested after authorities say the pair shot each other while taking turns wearing a bulletproof vest. (Photos: Benton County Sheriff’s Office)" title="694940094001_6022071542001_6022070655001-vs_1554315406841.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Charles Eugene Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, were arrested after authorities say the pair shot each other while taking turns wearing a bulletproof vest. (Photos: Benton County Sheriff’s Office)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/01/rowland_1553998441335_6964014_ver1.0_640_360_1554125888392_6966910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Nathaniel Rowland, 24, has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, a student at the University of South Carolina. Read more" title="KSAZ Todd Whittard Mug 043019"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/30/Feds_thwart_plan_of_SoCal_terror_attack_0_7186743_ver1.0_640_360_1556633644379_7187592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Federal authorities have arrested 26-year-old Mark Steven Domingo in connection with an alleged terror plot aimed at "multiple targets" in Southern California. Read more." title="Feds_thwart_plan_of_SoCal_terror_attack_0_7186743_ver1.0_640_360_1556633644379.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/30/ernest%20walker_1556632440253.jpg_7187480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police say 54-year-old Ernest Lee Walker was arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting at a west Phoenix motel. Read more." title="ernest walker_1556632440253.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/jared%20trent%20atkins_1556544903827.jpg_7181784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Phoenix police say 25-year-old Jared Atkins was arrested after he stole density meters from his employer and stabbed a gas station clerk. Read more." title="jared trent atkins_1556544903827.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/27/michael%20cummins%20tennessee_1556413860679.jpg_7179576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation" title="michael cummins tennessee_1556413860679.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/brian_colaneri_andrew_crysel_vincent_vetromile_mugs_042819_1556467403432_7180237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Left to right: Brian Colaneri, Andrew Crysel, Vincent Vetromile and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on Muslims in upstate New York." title="brian_colaneri_andrew_crysel_vincent_vetromile_mugs_042819_1556467403432-401096.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/felipe%20oquendo%20wtvt_1556305283786.jpg_7176042_ver1.0_1280_720_1556307975611.jpg_7175957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Authorities say 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo was arrested after he used bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding. Read more." title="felipe oquendo wtvt_1556305283786.jpg_7176042_ver1.0_1280_720_1556307975611.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/eldon%20mcinville_1556301526089.jpg_7175790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Glendale police say 26-year-old Eldon Mcinville was arrested after his 6-year-old daughter was shot while he was "recklessly manipulating and handling" a shotgun. Read more." title="eldon mcinville_1556301526089.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/devin%20cunningham%20-%20ready_1556212498278.jpg_7170673_ver1.0_1280_720_1556284310901.jpg_7175024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police say 20-year-old Devin Cunningham was arrested in the slaying of a 71-year-old grandfather. Read more." title="devin cunningham - ready_1556212498278.jpg_7170673_ver1.0_1280_720_1556284310901.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/26/victor%20ochkur_1556281998107.jpg_7174869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Victor Ochkur, 42, has been arrested and is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a juvenile in Phoenix. Read more." title="victor ochkur_1556281998107.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/25/Tempe_man_assaulted_by_ASU_employee_0_7174549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Tempe_man_assaulted_by_ASU_employee_0_20190426041017"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/25/Jose%20Agurcia-Avila_1556144002943.jpg_7165012_ver1.0_1280_720_1556219613993.jpg_7171472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police say Jose Agurcia-Avila was charged with first-degree murder after punching a baby so hard that he killed the child. Read more." title="Jose Agurcia-Avila_1556144002943.jpg_7165012_ver1.0_1280_720_1556219613993.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/KSAZ%20Zachary%20Showers%20042419_1556149277849.jpg_7166137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Zachary Showers" title="KSAZ Zachary Showers 042419"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/KSAZ%20Michael%20Palmatier%20042419_1556147759134.jpg_7165848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Michael Palmatier (Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)" title="KSAZ Michael Palmatier 042419"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/KSAZ%20mcso%20sex%20exploitation%20suspects%20042419_1556141598117.jpg_7162983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Durell Keith Shaw, Kevin Harry Moninger, George Stephen Lizotte, Albert Anthony Olvera, James David Earnest, Daniel Eugene Martin, Warren Mitchell Gillespie, Paul John Carlton and Justin Donald Harryman." title="KSAZ mcso sex exploitation suspects 042419_1556141598117.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/JoAnn%20Cunningham-Andrew%20Freund-AJ_1556134387907.jpg_7158649_ver1.0_640_360_1556134993614.jpg_7161074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Authorities say JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. have been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 5-year-old son, AJ, who was reported missing from Illinois. Read more." title="JoAnn Cunningham-Andrew Freund-AJ_1556134387907.jpg_7158649_ver1.0_640_360_1556134993614.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/children%20in%20cages%20arrest_1556122163298.jpg_7150883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Authorities say 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams, were arrested after their two young boys were found inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall. Read more." title="children in cages arrest_1556122163298.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/KSAZ%20Zidong%20Wang%20042319_1556083038960.jpg_7149095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Zidong Wang, 45, is accused of criminal trespassing by authorities in Phoenix. The Chinese citizen opened an alarm door at Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4, exited onto the tarmac, and walked across taxiways. Read more" title="KSAZ Zidong Wang Mug 042319"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/KSAZ%20Gregory%20Wilson%20042319_1556083035458.jpg_7149093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Buckeye Police arrested 40-year-old Gregory Wilson, after he allegedly exposed himself at a Fry's store in the city, and then went across the road to a Walmart, where he exposed himself and committed an indecent act. Read more" title="KSAZ Gregory Wilson Mug 042319"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/KSAZ%20Robert%20Fleming%20042319_1556083035477.jpg_7149094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Robert Wayne Fleming, 58, is accused of murder after he got into a fight with an 83-year-old at the Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix. The 83-year-old later died at the hospital. Read more" title="KSAZ Robert Fleming DOC Photo 042319"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/twins_1556032920111_7145800_ver1.0_1280_720_1556033878621_7145656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Authorities say twin brothers James and Joseph Bramlet have been charged with DWI after a crash that sent two deputy constables to the hospital. Read more." title="twins_1556032920111_7145800_ver1.0_1280_720_1556033878621.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/23/Lamar%20Thurman_1555965170539.jpg_7141724_ver1.0_1280_720_1556024182668.jpg_7145183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Authorities say 29-year-old Lamar Thurman was arrested after he stole a car with another man's 6-year-old son inside. Read more." title="Lamar Thurman_1555965170539.jpg_7141724_ver1.0_1280_720_1556024182668.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/19/KSAZ%20Contreras%20Martinez%20041919_1555718454116.jpg_7135327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Ivan Contreras (left) and Luis Martinez were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Chandler. Read more." title="KSAZ Contreras Martinez 041919"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/20/KSAZ_Suspect%20in%20Circle%20K%20sooting%20in%20custody_1555820909738.jpg_7137076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Phoenix police say 21-year-old Johnny Martinez was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Circle K. Read more." title="KSAZ_Suspect in Circle K sooting in custody_1555820909738.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/22/wlns-glance-blackman-twp-shooting-042219_1555936487901_7139220_ver1.0_1280_720_1555938279432_7139253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Michael Glance, 32, is facing three counts of assault with intent to murder after authorities say he intentionally shot his 2-year-old son in the face with a shotgun during a heated argument with the boy's mother. Read more." title="wlns-glance-blackman-twp-shooting-042219_1555936487901_7139220_ver1.0_1280_720_1555938279432.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/19/V%20OHIO%20RAPPER%20DEKALB%20MURDER_00.00.04.16_1555653787897.png_7130729_ver1.0_640_360_1555685062392.jpg_7131920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police have arrested 23-year-old Qamar Akee Williams, a rapper from Ohio, for the murder of a man earlier this week in Georgia. Read more." title="V OHIO RAPPER DEKALB MURDER_00.00.04.16_1555653787897.png_7130729_ver1.0_640_360_1555685062392.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/19/V%20G%20HERBO%20BATTERY%20ARREST%2010P%20_00.00.34.02_1555653179583.png_7130728_ver1.0_1280_720_1555685011776.jpg_7131912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Atlanta police has charged rapper “G Herbo” with simple battery after reportedly assaulting the mother of his children. Read more." title="V G HERBO BATTERY ARREST 10P _00.00.34.02_1555653179583.png_7130728_ver1.0_1280_720_1555685011776.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/19/James%20Wooten_1555638413697.jpg_7129919_ver1.0_1280_720_1555684945090.jpg_7131911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police say James Wooten was arrested after a homeowner returned home to find him sitting naked on his couch, drinking juice. Read more." title="James Wooten_1555638413697.jpg_7129919_ver1.0_1280_720_1555684945090.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/KSAZ%20ycso%20meth%20bust%20041719_1555538801368.jpg_7122627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Authorities say David Tienda-Calixtro was arrested after a K-9 helped deputies find 18 pounds of meth hidden in the vehicle he was driving. Read more." title="KSAZ ycso meth bust 041719_1555538801368.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/KSAZ%20Sarah%20Faultner_1555545064677.jpg_7123024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Deputies arrested Sarah Faultner at Country Thunder for using a fake $100 bill to buy charity raffle tickets." title="KSAZ Sarah Faultner_1555545064677.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/baby%20death_1555524404849.jpg_7121611_ver1.0_640_360_1555529236438.jpg_7121992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police have arrested 18-year-old Jazmin Lopez after they say she and a friend bought a flower pot at Home Depot and hid the little girl under some flowers after they were sure she was dead. Read more." title="baby death_1555524404849.jpg_7121611_ver1.0_640_360_1555529236438.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/ALACHUA%20COUNTY%20SO_Antonio%20Mosley_041719_1555519539489.png_7121161_ver1.0_1280_720_1555520931611.jpg_7121170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Authorities say 36-year-old Antonio Mosley was half-naked when he tried to break into a 65-year-old woman's home, but the elderly woman fought him off with a baseball bat. Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

This month's cases:

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) say Todd Whittard, 52, is accused of stealing ammo, firearm accessories, and rifle magazines from a non-evidentiary storage facility at the DPS Crime Lab. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p><strong>This month's cases:</strong></p><p>Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) say Todd Whittard, 52, is accused of stealing ammo, firearm accessories, and rifle magazines from a non-evidentiary storage facility at the DPS Crime Lab. Whittard was reportedly employed by DPS for 25 years. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/dps-crime-lab-employee-arrested-accused-of-stealing-rifle-magazines-ammo-from-storage">Read more</a></p><p>Federal authorities have arrested 26-year-old Mark Steven Domingo in connection with an alleged terror plot aimed at "multiple targets" in Southern California. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/feds-arrest-suspect-in-alleged-terrorism-plot-aimed-at-multiple-targets-in-southern-california">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 54-year-old Ernest Lee Walker was arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting at a west Phoenix motel. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/police-investigating-double-shooting-in-west-phoenix">Read more</a>.</p><p>Phoenix police say 25-year-old Jared Atkins was arrested after he stole density meters from his employer and stabbed a gas station clerk. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-investigating-burglary-stabbing-in-phoenix">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Cummins after police say he was involving with the slayings of five people in Tennessee. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/manhunt-in-tennessee-after-5-bodies-found-in-homes-1" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Brian Colaneri, Andrew Crysel, and Vincent Vetromile have been arrested after police say they allegedly plotted an attack on Muslims in upstate New York. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/twitter-terror-arrests-prompt-concern-over-online-extremism-2" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo was arrested after he used bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/meth-smoking-florida-man-attacks-mattress-in-jealous-rage-sheriff-says">Read more</a>.</p><p>Glendale police say 26-year-old Eldon Mcinville was arrested after his 6-year-old daughter was shot while he was "recklessly manipulating and handling" a shotgun. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/glendale-police-child-suffers-life-threatening-injuries-after-getting-accidentally-shot-by-father">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 20-year-old Devin Cunningham was arrested in the slaying of a 71-year-old grandfather. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/pa-man-arrested-in-fairfax-for-murder-of-71-year-old">Read more</a>.</p><p>Victor Ochkur, 42, has been arrested and is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a juvenile in Phoenix. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-man-arrested-accused-of-exposing-and-touching-himself-in-front-of-juvenile">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say Niall Ledford smashed a pint glass over a man's head because they disagreed over politics. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-news/tempe-man-assaulted-by-asu-employee" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say Jose Agurcia-Avila was charged with first-degree murder after punching a baby so hard that he killed the child. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/man-beat-baby-to-death-after-learning-he-was-not-the-child-s-father-police-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 20-year-old Zachary Showers was involved in a deadly car vs. pedestrian crash. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-man-arrested-in-connection-with-deadly-pedestrian-crash-late-tuesday-night" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Michael Palmatier has been arrested after police have accused him of sexual misconduct involving a minor. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mcso-arrests-ex-gilbert-fire-captain-for-sexual-conduct-with-a-minor-indecent-exposure" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 33-year-old Keith Shaw, 63-year-old Kevin Harry Moninger, 72-year-old George Stephen Lizotte, 79-year-old Albert Anthony Olvera, 56-year-old James David Earnest, 33-year-old Daniel Eugene Martin, 45-year-old Warren Mitchell Gillespie, 33-year-old Paul John Carlton, and 39-year-old Justin Donald Harryman used the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-sheriff-s-office-arrests-9-in-sex-exploitation-case" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. have been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 5-year-old son, AJ, who was reported missing from Illinois. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/source-missing-boy-s-body-found-in-woodstock">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams, were arrested after their two young boys were found inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/parents-arrested-in-northern-california-after-children-found-in-cages">Read more</a>.</p><p>Robert Wayne Fleming, 58, is accused of murder after he got into a fight with an 83-year-old at the Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix. The 83-year-old later died at the hospital. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-fight-over-radio-noise-between-arizona-state-hospital-patients-turns-deadly">Read more</a></p><p>Authorities say twin brothers James and Joseph Bramlet have been charged with DWI after a crash that sent two deputy constables to the hospital. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/twin-brothers-in-separate-vehicles-charged-with-dwi-in-crash-that-injured-deputies">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say 29-year-old Lamar Thurman was arrested after he stole a car with another man's 6-year-old son inside. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/deputies-dad-shoots-man-who-stole-car-with-boy-6-inside-1">Read more</a>.</p><p>Ivan Contreras and Luis Martinez were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Chandler. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/chandler-police-2-people-arrested-in-connection-with-man-s-shooting-death">Read more</a>.</p><p>Phoenix police say 21-year-old Johnny Martinez was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Circle K. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-suspect-in-fatal-south-phoenix-shooting-in-custody">Read more</a>.</p><p>Michael Glance, 32, is facing three counts of assault with intent to murder after authorities say he intentionally shot his 2-year-old son in the face with a shotgun during a heated argument with the boy's mother. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/michigan-dad-allegedly-shot-2-year-old-in-the-face-during-fight-with-boy-s-mom">Read more</a>.</p><p>Officials say 21-year-old Johnny Martinez was an accomplice to a shooting in what's being called a drug deal gone bad. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-suspect-in-fatal-south-phoenix-shooting-in-custody" target="_blank">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police have arrested 23-year-old Qamar Akee Williams, a rapper from Ohio, for the murder of a man earlier this week in Georgia. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment/ohio-rapper-arrested-for-murder-in-georgia">Read more</a>.</p><p>Atlanta police has charged rapper “G Herbo” with simple battery after reportedly assaulting the mother of his children. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment/rapper-arrested-after-domestic-dispute-in-atlanta">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say James Wooten was arrested after a homeowner returned home to find him sitting naked on his couch, drinking juice. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/homeowner-arrives-home-to-find-naked-man-sitting-on-his-couch-police-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say David Tienda-Calixtro was arrested after a K-9 helped deputies find 18 pounds of meth hidden in the vehicle he was driving. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/ycso-k9-helps-find-18-pounds-of-meth-hidden-in-vehicle-on-i-17">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police arrested 20-year-old Sarah Faultner after they say she purchased $50 worth of raffle tickets with a counterfeit $100 bill at Country Thunder from the 100 Club of Arizona. <a href="http://Police arrested 20-year-old Sarah Faultner after they say she purchased $50 worth of raffle tickets with a counterfeit $100 bill at Country Thunder from the 100 Club of Arizona." target="_blank">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police have arrested 18-year-old Jazmin Lopez after they say she and a friend bought a flower pot at Home Depot and hid the little girl under some flowers after they were sure she was dead. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/mom-of-baby-found-in-cemetery-flowerpot-charged-with-murder">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say 36-year-old Antonio Mosley was half-naked when he tried to break into a 65-year-old woman's home, but the elderly woman fought him off with a baseball bat. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/elderly-florida-woman-fends-off-300-pound-half-naked-burglar-with-a-baseball-bat">Read more</a>.</p><p>Jovan Crawford and Scott Roberson are facing multiple charges after authorities say they attacked a man because he was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/two-men-charged-after-allegedly-attacking-man-for-wearing-maga-hat-in-germantown">Read more</a>.</p><p>Harvey Joseph Fountain, 71, has been charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape over allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving minors. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/louisiana-man-charged-with-100-counts-of-first-degree-rape">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say 58-year-old Michelle Jackson beat up her ex-boyfriend with his own prosthetic leg because he tried to break up with her. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/louisiana-woman-beat-boyfriend-with-his-prosthetic-leg-after-he-tried-to-break-up-police">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 34-year-old Rudolph Smith knowingly transferred HIV to women he met on dating apps. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/frederick-man-knowingly-transferred-hiv-to-women-he-met-on-dating-apps-police-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say Jorge and Brenda Valenzuela picked up a day laborer at Home Depot and forced him to have sex at gunpoint. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-couple-arrested-for-making-day-laborer-have-sex-with-them">Read more.</a></p><p>Police say 22-year-old Daddy Alexander Felix faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection to a deadly Glendale road-rage shooting. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/glendale-pd-investigating-road-rage-situation">Read more</a>.</p><p>Terry Yetman, a 38-year-old Louisiana police officer, is accused of sexually abusing animals and filming the suspected acts. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/louisiana-officer-accused-of-filming-sexual-abuse-of-animals-possessing-child-porn">Read more</a>.</p><p>Scottsdale Police arrested James Richard Waller, 75, for arson after his business caught fire. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-scottsdale-business-owner-arrested-for-arson">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 71-year-old Joel William Benjamin was arrested after using a squirt gun to shoot his urine at a woman walking her dog past his home. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/florida-man-squirts-urine-at-woman-walking-dog-says-hed-do-it-again-police-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>Officials say 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda was charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he threw a 5-year-old boy off the third-floor balcony at the Mall of America. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/charges-man-who-threw-5-year-old-off-moa-balcony-was-looking-for-someone-to-kill">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say Richard Holesapple, a burglary suspect, was chased down by a mother and daughter duo after seeing that their home had been ransacked. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/california-mom-daughter-chases-down-wrestles-burglary-suspect-report">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say 26-year-old Imhotep Osiris Norman fled a traffic stop and left his daughter to die in a burning car. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/police-man-fleeing-police-left-child-to-die-in-burning-car-1">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 27-year-old Preston Talbot avoided paying nearly $5,500 in tolls on roads with an illegal "license plate flipper." <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/motorist-dodged-paying-nearly-5-500-in-tolls-with-license-plate-flipper-police-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>Benny Vann (left) and Lisa Smith (right) were arrested in Eau Claire, Wisconsin following a bizarre incident at the city's Walmart, with Smith accused of taking apart store displays and fighting officers, Vann exposing himself and trying to run over an officer with his scooter, and Smith's dog stealing a box of cornbread mix. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/police-mother-pulled-apart-store-displays-son-exposed-himself-and-dog-stole-cornbread-at-walmart">Read more</a></p><p>Austin Smith is accused by Phoenix Police of killing his wife, his two young daughters, and a man who he thought was romantically involved with his wife. Smith said his religion was a factor in committing the crimes. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/police-investigating-shooting-along-69th-avenue-in-west-phoenix">Read more</a></p><p>According to court documents, 39-year-old Ruben Perez Cecena is accused of luring a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/court-documents-39-year-old-man-accused-of-luring-person-he-believes-to-be-a-14-year-old-girl">Read more</a>.</p><p>Jorge Rios, a 33-year-old man who has been deported twice, is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and strangling a woman to death while she was jogging in New Jersey. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/accused-killer-faces-judge">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 23-year-old Eusebio Padilla tried to hide nearly for dozen stolen diamonds in his anus. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/new-mexico-man-tried-to-hide-stolen-diamond-in-anus" target="_self">Read more.</a></p><p>Police say 21-year-old Holden Matthews is involved in a string of fires that destroyed three black churches in rural Louisiana. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/authorities-say-deputy-s-son-behind-fires-at-black-churches" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police in Naples, Fla. arrested 32-year-old Ben Padget after they say they found him shirtless, drunk and belligerent at an Olive Garden. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/florida-man-arrested-for-being-drunk-at-olive-garden-eating-spaghetti-with-his-hands" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Oasis McLeod, Jeniyah McLeod and Cecilia Young were arrested after they were found naked at a rest stop, said troopers with Florida Highway Patrol. But the women didn’t go quietly and led officers on a pursuit through Pasco County. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/naked-women-air-drying-at-florida-rest-stop-send-troopers-on-a-pursuit-officials-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>22-year-old Marylinn Feher and 19-year-old Allen Rice were arrested on suspicion of child neglect for the death of their newborn son, police say. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/wisconsin-parents-arrested-after-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-car-trunk-police" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>20-year-old Eduardo Lugo-Ramos has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man, police say. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/glendale-police-man-arrested-accused-of-killing-27-year-old-man-in-weekend-shooting" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 22-year-old John Michael Aldana kicked and sexually assaulted a 1-year-old girl. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-man-accused-of-kicking-sexually-assaulting-1-year-old-girl" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 61-year-old Thomas Devaney Lane was arrested after yelling obscenities at people and his turtle, saying an army would destroy them. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/florida-man-threatens-that-his-army-of-turtles-will-destroy-us-police-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say Sally Selby, 45, stole a Walmart electric scooter so she could ride to Waffle House for a cup of coffee. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/woman-steals-electric-scooter-from-walmart-drives-it-to-waffle-house-to-get-coffee-police-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police in Prescott say Tara and Briar Aven admitted to killing 77-year-old Sandra Aven in late 2017. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/prescott-police-2-women-arrested-in-connection-with-woman-s-death-in-2017" target="_blank">Read more</a></p><p>Authorities say 59-year-old Andrew Francis Lippi was arrested for stealing from a Kmart store just days after paying $8 million for an island. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/florida-man-rich-enough-to-buy-an-8-million-island-arrested-for-stealing-from-kmart-police-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say 26-year-old Aaron Merwine was arrested for injuring and killing an 8-pound Chihuahua with a tile scraper. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/venice-man-used-tile-scraper-to-injure-chihuahua-named-lucky-deputies-say">Read more</a>.</p><p>Rondell Henry, 28, is accused of plotting a drive a U-Haul truck into crowds at National Harbor, Maryland in an ISIS-inspired attack. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/maryland-man-plotted-to-drive-truck-into-pedestrians-at-national-harbor-sources-say" target="_blank">Read more</a></p><p>Police say 51-year-old Randy Petersilge was arrested in the 2001 murder of a Florida man. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/suspect-arrested-for-2001-new-port-richey-man-s-murder">Read more</a>.</p><p>Phoenix Police say 52-year-old Salvatore Licata showed porn to kids while poolside at the Budget Inn Suites. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/police-say-man-showed-porn-to-kids-while-poolside-at-phoenix-motel">Read more. </a></p><p>Authorities say 53-year-old Michael Hinson has been charged with abandoning a pet fish that he left behind without food when he was evicted. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/nc-man-charged-with-cruelty-abandonment-of-pet-fish">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say 37-year-old Casey Lewis bonded out of jail, only to be caught by deputies burglarizing several cars outside the jail. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/florida-man-arrested-for-burglary-minutes-after-leaving-the-jail">Read more</a>.</p><p>The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 55-year-old Dorothy Flood faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of 8-year-old twins, Jaden and Jorden Webb. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/woman-arrested-in-tucson-killing-of-2-kids-1">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say 62-year-old Patrick Nagel repeatedly stuck 37-year-old Tika Young while she was in bed, killing her, then dumping her body in the Blue Ridge area. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/happy-jack-man-arrested-after-traffic-stop-in-woman-s-death" target="_self">Read more</a>. </p><p>Police say bank robbery suspect 37-year-old "Iconic Facce," also known as Jimmy Maurice Lewis, was arrested at a Houston airport. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/bank-robbery-suspect-iconic-facce-arrested-at-houston-airport">Read more</a>.</p><p>Joshua Gonzalez has been arrested in the shooting death of 10-year-old Summer Bell Brown. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-arrest-suspect-in-connection-to-shooting-death-of-10-year-old-girl?fbclid=IwAR2Ero4bVjE8uiozd8yt3D8rHPU63fBrOHXY0ntVBauEYk8HDobUX5QfEo0">Read more</a>.</p><p>Authorities say Micaela Coronel, 25, was driving without a valid license when she hit and killed a 13-year-old girl who was riding her bike to school. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/sheriff-woman-driving-without-license-fatally-hits-13-year-old-girl-on-way-to-school">Read more</a>.</p><p>Oscar Bejar, 26, Daniel Gonzalez, 21, and Paul Silva, 50, have been charged with involvement in a drug ring using Instagram to get drugs back and forth to California. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-five-men-arrested-accused-of-using-social-media-in-drug-trafficking-ring" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Justin Hardwood, 32, has been charged with planting cameras in his home and spying on his ex-girlfriend and female roommates. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/valley-man-behind-bars-accused-of-recording-former-girlfriend-and-roommates" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Charles Eugene Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, were arrested after authorities say the pair shot each other while taking turns wearing a bulletproof vest. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/2-men-arrested-after-shooting-each-other-while-wearing-vest_">Read more</a>.</p><p>Nathaniel Rowland, 24, has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, a student at the University of South Carolina. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/south-carolina-man-charged-with-kidnapping-and-murder-of-university-of-south-carolina-student">Read more</a>.</p><p>Caycee Bregel, 26, was convicted in connection with the death and care of dozens of cats. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/26-year-old-woman-sentenced-after-64-dead-cats-found-at-farmington-home">Read 