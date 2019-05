Nathaniel Rowland, 24, has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, a student at the University of South Carolina. Read more .

Charles Eugene Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, were arrested after authorities say the pair shot each other while taking turns wearing a bulletproof vest. (Photos: Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Micaela Coronel, 25, was driving without a valid license when she hit and killed a 13-year-old girl who was riding her bike to school. Read more .

Joshua Gonzalez (left) has been arrested in the shooting death of 10-year-old Summer Bell Brown. (Photos courtesy MCSO and Brown Family)

Police say bank robbery suspect 37-year-old "Iconic Facce," also known as Jimmy Maurice Lewis, was arrested at a Houston airport. Read more .

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 55-year-old Dorothy Flood faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of 8-year-old twins, Jaden and Jorden Webb. Read more .

Authorities say 37-year-old Casey Lewis bonded out of jail, only to be caught by deputies burglarizing several cars outside the jail. Read more .

Authorities say 53-year-old Michael Hinson has been charged with abandoning a pet fish that he left behind without food when he was evicted. Read more .

Phoenix Police say Salvatore Licata showed porn to kids while poolside at a local motel.

Police say 51-year-old Randy Petersilge was arrested in the 2001 murder of a Florida man. Read more .

Rondell Henry, 28, is accused of plotting a drive a U-Haul truck into crowds at National Harbor, Maryland in an ISIS-inspired attack. Read more

Authorities say 26-year-old Aaron Merwine was arrested for injuring and killing an 8-pound Chihuahua with a tile scraper. Read more .

Authorities say 59-year-old Andrew Francis Lippi was arrested for stealing from a Kmart store just days after paying $8 million for an island. Read more .

Police in Prescott say Tara Aven (left) and Briar Aven (right) admitted to killing 77-year-old Sandra Aven in late 2017. Read more

Authorities say Sally Selby, 45, stole a Walmart electric scooter so she could ride to Waffle House for a cup of coffee. Read more .

Police say 61-year-old Thomas Devaney Lane was arrested after yelling obscenities at people and his turtle, saying an army would destroy them. Read more .

Three women were arrested after they were found naked at a rest stop, said troopers with Florida Highway Patrol. But the women didn’t go quietly and led officers on a pursuit through Pasco County. Read more .

Jorge Rios, a 33-year-old man who has been deported twice, is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and strangling a woman to death while she was jogging in New Jersey. Read more .

According to court documents, 39-year-old Ruben Perez Cecena is accused of luring a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Read more .

Austin Smith is accused by Phoenix Police of killing his wife, his two young daughters, and a man who he thought was romantically involved with his wife. Smith said his religion was a factor in committing the crimes. Read more

Benny Vann (left) and Lisa Smith (right) were arrested in Wisconsin following a bizarre incident at a Walmart, with Smith allegedly taking apart store displays, Vann exposing himself, and Smith's dog stealing a box of cornbread mix. Read more

Police say 27-year-old Preston Talbot avoided paying nearly $5,500 in tolls on roads with an illegal "license plate flipper." Read more

Authorities say 26-year-old Imhotep Osiris Norman fled a traffic stop and left his daughter to die in a burning car. Read more .

Authorities say Richard Holesapple, a burglary suspect, was chased down by a mother and daughter duo after seeing that their home had been ransacked. Read more .

Officials say 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda was charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he threw a 5-year-old boy off the third-floor balcony at the Mall of America. Read more .

Police say 71-year-old Joel William Benjamin was arrested after using a squirt gun to shoot his urine at a woman walking her dog past his home. Read more .

Scottsdale Police arrested James Richard Waller, 75, for arson after his business caught fire. Read more .

Terry Yetman, a 38-year-old Louisiana police officer, is accused of sexually abusing animals and filming the suspected acts. Read more .

Police say 22-year-old Daddy Alexander Felix faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection to a deadly Glendale road-rage shooting. Read more .

Police say Jorge Murrieta and Brenda Acuna-Aguero picked up a day laborer at Home Depot and forced him to have sex at gunpoint.

Police say 34-year-old Rudolph Smith knowingly transferred HIV to women he met on dating apps. Read more .

Authorities say 58-year-old Michelle Jackson beat up her ex-boyfriend with his own prosthetic leg because he tried to break up with her. Read more .

Harvey Joseph Fountain, 71, has been charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape over allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving minors. Read more .

Jovan Crawford (left) and Scott Roberson are facing multiple charges after authorities say they attacked a man because he was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. Read more .

Authorities say 36-year-old Antonio Mosley was half-naked when he tried to break into a 65-year-old woman's home, but the elderly woman fought him off with a baseball bat. Read more .

Police have arrested 18-year-old Jazmin Lopez after they say she and a friend bought a flower pot at Home Depot and hid the little girl under some flowers after they were sure she was dead. Read more .

Deputies arrested Sarah Faultner at Country Thunder for using a fake $100 bill to buy charity raffle tickets.

Authorities say David Tienda-Calixtro was arrested after a K-9 helped deputies find 18 pounds of meth hidden in the vehicle he was driving. Read more .

Police say James Wooten was arrested after a homeowner returned home to find him sitting naked on his couch, drinking juice. Read more .

Atlanta police has charged rapper “G Herbo” with simple battery after reportedly assaulting the mother of his children. Read more .

Police have arrested 23-year-old Qamar Akee Williams, a rapper from Ohio, for the murder of a man earlier this week in Georgia. Read more .

Michael Glance, 32, is facing three counts of assault with intent to murder after authorities say he intentionally shot his 2-year-old son in the face with a shotgun during a heated argument with the boy's mother. Read more .

Phoenix police say 21-year-old Johnny Martinez was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Circle K. Read more .

Ivan Contreras (left) and Luis Martinez were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Chandler. Read more .

Authorities say 29-year-old Lamar Thurman was arrested after he stole a car with another man's 6-year-old son inside. Read more .

Authorities say twin brothers James and Joseph Bramlet have been charged with DWI after a crash that sent two deputy constables to the hospital. Read more .

Robert Wayne Fleming, 58, is accused of murder after he got into a fight with an 83-year-old at the Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix. The 83-year-old later died at the hospital. Read more

Buckeye Police arrested 40-year-old Gregory Wilson, after he allegedly exposed himself at a Fry's store in the city, and then went across the road to a Walmart, where he exposed himself and committed an indecent act. Read more

Zidong Wang, 45, is accused of criminal trespassing by authorities in Phoenix. The Chinese citizen opened an alarm door at Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4, exited onto the tarmac, and walked across taxiways. Read more

Authorities say 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams, were arrested after their two young boys were found inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall. Read more .

Authorities say JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. have been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 5-year-old son, AJ, who was reported missing from Illinois. Read more .

Police say Jose Agurcia-Avila was charged with first-degree murder after punching a baby so hard that he killed the child. Read more .

Victor Ochkur, 42, has been arrested and is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a juvenile in Phoenix. Read more .

Police say 20-year-old Devin Cunningham was arrested in the slaying of a 71-year-old grandfather. Read more .

Glendale police say 26-year-old Eldon Mcinville was arrested after his 6-year-old daughter was shot while he was "recklessly manipulating and handling" a shotgun. Read more .

Authorities say 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo was arrested after he used bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding. Read more .

Left to right: Brian Colaneri, Andrew Crysel, Vincent Vetromile and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on Muslims in upstate New York.

Phoenix police say 25-year-old Jared Atkins was arrested after he stole density meters from his employer and stabbed a gas station clerk. Read more .

Police say 54-year-old Ernest Lee Walker was arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting at a west Phoenix motel. Read more .

Federal authorities have arrested 26-year-old Mark Steven Domingo in connection with an alleged terror plot aimed at "multiple targets" in Southern California. Read more .

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say Todd Whittard, 52, is accused of stealing ammo, firearm accessories, and rifle magazines from a non-evidentiary storage facility at the DPS Crime Lab. Read more

