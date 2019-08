David Krystyniak, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his mother, Judith Krystyniak, who police say was found with her hand hanging out of a trash can inside the home they both lived in. Read more .

Paul Dixon, a 43-year-old man who's already serving a life sentence for murder, has been arrested in the death of a cellmate. Read more .

Minh Hoa Truong, 57, was arrested after police say he molested a young boy at a Mesa nail salon. Read more .

Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

This month's cases:

Police arrested 22-year-old Ramon Carrasco after they say he caused a deadly car accident at Williams Drive and Miller Road in Scottsdale. Read more.

El Paso Police arrested 21-year-old Patrick Crusius after he opened fire at a local shopping mall killing 20 people and injuring 26. Read more.

24-year-old Chad Eben Jobe has been charged with kidnapping and resisting arrest after he fled from police in Phoenix and made his way onto a private school campus. Read more

35-year-old Michael Lukas was arrested after police say he violently beat his mother's 16-year-old Border Collie to death. Read more.

