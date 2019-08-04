< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Mug Shot Gallery - August 2019 Mug Shot Gallery - August 2019 type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421599481.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421599481");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0">9 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/KSAZ%20Ramon%20Carrasco%20080419_1564979097880.jpg_7572742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/KSAZ%20Ramon%20Carrasco%20080419_1564979097880.jpg_7572742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Ramon Carrasco 080419_1564979097880.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Patrick Crusius, el paso shooter-409650"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/02/KSAZ%20kristian%20doak_1564764232117.jpg_7568534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ kristian doak_1564764232117.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/KSAZ%20Chad%20Eben%20Jobe%20080119_1564718652938.jpg_7567823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Chad Eben Jobe 080119"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/MichaelLukas_Mugshot_Banner_GreenwoodPD_1564707030146_7567076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MichaelLukas_Mugshot_Banner_GreenwoodPD_1564707030146-400801.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/Lanesia-Lee-Shelby-County-Sheriffs-Office_1564680968677_7565853_ver1.0_1280_720_1564687946031_7566175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Lanesia-Lee-Shelby-County-Sheriffs-Office_1564680968677_7565853_ver1.0_1280_720_1564687946031.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/KSAZ%20Minh%20Hoa%20Truong_1564687042537.jpg_7566265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Minh Hoa Truong_1564687042537.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/paul%20dixon%20for%20web_1564667634451.png_7565520_ver1.0_1280_720_1564675932845.jpg_7565782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="paul dixon for web_1564667634451.png_7565520_ver1.0_1280_720_1564675932845.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_1280_720_1564669715465_7565622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_1280_720_1564669715465.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-421599481-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/KSAZ%20Ramon%20Carrasco%20080419_1564979097880.jpg_7572742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Ramon Carrasco 080419_1564979097880.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Patrick Crusius, el paso shooter-409650"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/02/KSAZ%20kristian%20doak_1564764232117.jpg_7568534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Tempe police say 29-year-old Kristian Doak was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges after getting into a fight with another person at the Elizabeth Warren town hall at the Marquee Theater. Read more." title="KSAZ kristian doak_1564764232117.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Tempe police say 29-year-old <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Kristian" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Kristian</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Doak" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Doak</span> was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges after getting into a fight with another person at the Elizabeth Warren town hall at the Marquee Theater. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/man-arrested-after-getting-into-fight-at-elizabeth-warren-town-hall">Read more</a><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="." data-grammar-rule="COMMA_PARENTHESIS_WHITESPACE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">.</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/KSAZ%20Chad%20Eben%20Jobe%20080119_1564718652938.jpg_7567823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chad Jobe" title="KSAZ Chad Eben Jobe 080119"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chad <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Jobe" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Jobe</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/MichaelLukas_Mugshot_Banner_GreenwoodPD_1564707030146_7567076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Booking photo of Michael Lukas, taken July 28, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Greenwood Police Department)" title="MichaelLukas_Mugshot_Banner_GreenwoodPD_1564707030146-400801.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Booking photo of Michael Lukas, taken July 28, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Greenwood Police Department)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/Lanesia-Lee-Shelby-County-Sheriffs-Office_1564680968677_7565853_ver1.0_1280_720_1564687946031_7566175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police say Lanesia Lee, 41, broke into a woman's home and cooked herself a meal in the kitchen while wearing the homeowner's clothes. Read more." title="Lanesia-Lee-Shelby-County-Sheriffs-Office_1564680968677_7565853_ver1.0_1280_720_1564687946031.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police say <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Lanesia" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Lanesia</span> Lee, 41, broke into a woman's home and cooked herself a meal in the kitchen while wearing the homeowner's clothes. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/tennessee-woman-reportedly-finds-stranger-wearing-her-clothes-drinking-wine-in-her-kitchen">Read more</a><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="." data-grammar-rule="COMMA_PARENTHESIS_WHITESPACE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">.</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/KSAZ%20Minh%20Hoa%20Truong_1564687042537.jpg_7566265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Minh Hoa Truong, 57, was arrested after police say he molested a young boy at a Mesa nail salon. Read more. " title="KSAZ Minh Hoa Truong_1564687042537.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Minh <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hoa" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hoa</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Truong" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Truong</span>, 57, was arrested after police say he molested a young boy at a Mesa nail salon. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mesa-nail-salon-employee-accused-of-molesting-5-year-old-boy">Read more</a><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="." data-grammar-rule="COMMA_PARENTHESIS_WHITESPACE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">.</span> </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/paul%20dixon%20for%20web_1564667634451.png_7565520_ver1.0_1280_720_1564675932845.jpg_7565782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Paul Dixon, a 43-year-old man who's already serving a life sentence for murder, has been arrested in the death of a cellmate. Read more." title="paul dixon for web_1564667634451.png_7565520_ver1.0_1280_720_1564675932845.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Paul Dixon, a 43-year-old man who's already serving a life sentence for murder, has been arrested in the death of a cellmate. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/report-convicted-murderer-arrested-in-fatal-beating-of-child-molester-in-florida-jail">Read more</a><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="." data-grammar-rule="COMMA_PARENTHESIS_WHITESPACE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">.</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_1280_720_1564669715465_7565622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="David Krystyniak, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his mother, Judith Krystyniak, who police say was found with her hand hanging out of a trash can inside the home they both lived in. Read more." title="111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_1280_720_1564669715465.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>David <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Krystyniak" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Krystyniak</span>, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his mother, Judith <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Krystyniak" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Krystyniak</span>, who police say was found with her hand hanging out of a trash can inside the home they both lived in. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/suburban-man-charged-with-killing-mother-with-sword-hiding-her-in-garbage-can">Read more</a><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="." data-grammar-rule="COMMA_PARENTHESIS_WHITESPACE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">.</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Patrick Crusius, el paso shooter-409650"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/02/KSAZ%20kristian%20doak_1564764232117.jpg_7568534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tempe police say 29-year-old Kristian Doak was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges after getting into a fight with another person at the Elizabeth Warren town hall at the Marquee Theater. Read more." title="KSAZ kristian doak_1564764232117.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/KSAZ%20Chad%20Eben%20Jobe%20080119_1564718652938.jpg_7567823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Chad Jobe" title="KSAZ Chad Eben Jobe 080119"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/MichaelLukas_Mugshot_Banner_GreenwoodPD_1564707030146_7567076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Booking photo of Michael Lukas, taken July 28, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Greenwood Police Department)" title="MichaelLukas_Mugshot_Banner_GreenwoodPD_1564707030146-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/Lanesia-Lee-Shelby-County-Sheriffs-Office_1564680968677_7565853_ver1.0_1280_720_1564687946031_7566175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police say Lanesia Lee, 41, broke into a woman's home and cooked herself a meal in the kitchen while wearing the homeowner's clothes. Read more." title="Lanesia-Lee-Shelby-County-Sheriffs-Office_1564680968677_7565853_ver1.0_1280_720_1564687946031.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/KSAZ%20Minh%20Hoa%20Truong_1564687042537.jpg_7566265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Minh Hoa Truong, 57, was arrested after police say he molested a young boy at a Mesa nail salon. Read more. " title="KSAZ Minh Hoa Truong_1564687042537.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/paul%20dixon%20for%20web_1564667634451.png_7565520_ver1.0_1280_720_1564675932845.jpg_7565782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Paul Dixon, a 43-year-old man who's already serving a life sentence for murder, has been arrested in the death of a cellmate. Read more." title="paul dixon for web_1564667634451.png_7565520_ver1.0_1280_720_1564675932845.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/01/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_1280_720_1564669715465_7565622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="David Krystyniak, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his mother, Judith Krystyniak, who police say was found with her hand hanging out of a trash can inside the home they both lived in. By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Aug 01 2019 07:31AM MST
Updated Aug 04 2019 09:26PM MST

Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p><strong>This month's cases:</strong></p><p>Police arrested 22-year-old Ramon Carrasco after they say he caused a deadly car accident at Williams Drive and Miller Road in Scottsdale. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/scottsdale-pd-investigating-fatal-collision-at-williams-drive-and-miller" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>El Paso Police arrested 21-year-old Patrick Crusius after he opened fire at a local shopping mall killing 20 people and injuring 26. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/deadly-mass-shooting-in-el-paso-to-be-handled-as-domestic-terrorism">Read more.</a> </p><p>Tempe police say 29-year-old Kristian Doak was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges after getting into a fight with another person at the Elizabeth Warren town hall at the Marquee Theater. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/man-arrested-after-getting-into-fight-at-elizabeth-warren-town-hall">Read more</a>.</p><p>24-year-old Chad Eben Jobe has been charged with kidnapping and resisting arrest after he fled from police in Phoenix and made his way onto a private school campus. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/felony-warrant-suspect-accused-of-fleeing-into-private-christian-school-in-phoenix">Read more</a></p><p>35-year-old Michael Lukas was arrested after police say he violently beat his mother's 16-year-old Border Collie to death. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/man-arrested-after-he-was-caught-on-video-beating-moms-16-year-old-border-collie-to-death" target="_self">Read more</a>.</p><p>Police say Lanesia Lee, 41, broke into a woman's home and cooked herself a meal in the kitchen while wearing the homeowner's clothes. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/tennessee-woman-reportedly-finds-stranger-wearing-her-clothes-drinking-wine-in-her-kitchen">Read more</a>.</p><p>Minh Hoa Truong, 57, was arrested after police say he molested a young boy at a Mesa nail salon. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mesa-nail-salon-employee-accused-of-molesting-5-year-old-boy">Read more</a>. </p><p>Paul Dixon, a 43-year-old man who's already serving a life sentence for murder, has been arrested in the death of a cellmate. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/report-convicted-murderer-arrested-in-fatal-beating-of-child-molester-in-florida-jail">Read more</a>.</p><p>David Krystyniak, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his mother who police say was found with her hand hanging out of a trash can inside the home they both lived in. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/suburban-man-charged-with-killing-mother-with-sword-hiding-her-in-garbage-can">Read more</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/KSAZ%20Verde%20Fire%20080419_1564971452447.jpg_7572447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/KSAZ%20Verde%20Fire%20080419_1564971452447.jpg_7572447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/KSAZ%20Verde%20Fire%20080419_1564971452447.jpg_7572447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/KSAZ%20Verde%20Fire%20080419_1564971452447.jpg_7572447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/KSAZ%20Verde%20Fire%20080419_1564971452447.jpg_7572447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Tonto National Forest" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Verde Fire breaks out near Cave Creek</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 07:12PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 07:30PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Fire crews responded Sunday to a lightning-caused fire four miles northeast of Rio Verde.</p><p>According to a press release, the Verde Fire was reported Saturday night after thunderstorms made their way through the area. The fire is currently burning on the east side of the Verde River near Black Mesa, which is two miles northeast of Fort McDowell Reservation lands and four miles east of Rio Verde. </p><p>The fire is burning in a remote brush and grass area, resulting in limited road access for crews.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/local-church-works-to-beautify-glendale-park" title="Local church works to beautify Glendale park" data-articleId="422137552" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/Local_church_works_to_beautify_Glendale__0_7572517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/Local_church_works_to_beautify_Glendale__0_7572517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/Local_church_works_to_beautify_Glendale__0_7572517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/Local_church_works_to_beautify_Glendale__0_7572517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/Local_church_works_to_beautify_Glendale__0_7572517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Local church works to beautify Glendale park" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local church works to beautify Glendale park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 01:55PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 05:34PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Triple-digit temperatures and humidity didn't stop dozens of volunteers from getting outside to help improve an area of Glendale. </p><p>Volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Glendale were out in full force Sunday at Ocotillo Rose Park in hopes to beautify the area. </p><p>" Just like the bible teaches us we should love one another, we're gathered here to share the love with the community," said Daniel Bravo with World Mission Society Church of God. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/new-smart-gym-in-the-valley-provides-shorter-more-effective-workouts" title="New 'smart gym' in the Valley provides shorter, more effective workouts" data-articleId="422140039" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/New__smart_gym__in_the_Valley_provides_s_0_7572602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/New__smart_gym__in_the_Valley_provides_s_0_7572602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/New__smart_gym__in_the_Valley_provides_s_0_7572602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/New__smart_gym__in_the_Valley_provides_s_0_7572602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/New__smart_gym__in_the_Valley_provides_s_0_7572602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="What if you could cut your workouts to just a few days a week, but still get the same results you get by working out every day?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New 'smart gym' in the Valley provides shorter, more effective workouts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anita Roman </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 02:04PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 05:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — What if you could cut your workouts to just a few days a week, but still get the same results you get by working out every day?</p><p>The Exercise Coach just opened its doors in Scottsdale and promises results to anyone smart enough to listen. </p><p>Your workout doesn't have to be time-consuming to work. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 