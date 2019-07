PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A Southwest Key employee was arrested for attempted sexual conduct with a minor after communicating with an undercover officer on a dating site.

Officials say that Jose Rojas-Minjarez had been texting an undercover officer who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy on an online dating site. He stated he wanted to kiss the boy and teach him sexual activity.

The officer arrested Rojas-Minjarez in Tempe where he drove to meet who he thought was the boy.