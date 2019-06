Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

This month's cases:

59-year-old Brett Taylor Aitken was arrested after police say she killed her 15-month-old grandchild with a fatal overdose of methadone. Read more.

Police arrested 19-year-old Nicholas Carlmann Jones after police say he fleed a traffic stop and then called 911 to brag about not being caught yet. Read more.