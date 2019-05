Authorities say 22-year-old Trystan A. Terrell was arrested in connection to a shooting on the campus of UNC Charlotte that left two dead and four people wounded. Read more .

Officials say 35-year-old Jeremy James Sterling has been arrested after he led Arizona authorities on a chase in a stolen bulldozer. Read more .

Authorities say 27-year-old Avery Bullock shot a 60-year-old military veteran at least 20 times at close range with a paintball gun. Read more .

Robert Leo Watson, 54, was arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession after Best Buy employees discovered documents they suspected were child pornography on his computer. Read more .

Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

This month's cases:

