Mug Shot Gallery - September 2017

Tyree McCoy, 22, and 21-year-old Joseph McInnis III are accused of robbing a bar at gunpoint while a group of police officers were having a retirement party. Read more .

Tosumba Welch was arrested after he was accused of beating his newborn daughter for months to make her stop crying, causing her skull to appear like a “cracked eggshell,” police said. Read more .

Matthew Phelps is accused of killing his wife after police say he called 911 and told the operator he woke up from a dream to find her stabbed to death. Read more .

Karl Waggoner, the principal of Four Peaks Elementary School, is accused of luring teen girls online. Read more .

Joseph Hetzel, 52, is accused of kidnapping his estranged ex-girlfriend. Read more .

Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

This month's cases:

