LAVEEN, Ariz. (FOX 10) - </strong>Detectives are trying to figure out who killed someone and dumped their body in the middle of the road in Laveen.</p><p>Maricopa County deputies were on the scene around lunchtime to what they describe as a body found shot in the road. Elliot Road, just east of 35th Ave, isn't as rural as it used to be. Still a lot of dirt roads - and one neighbor says it carries a lot of secrets.</p><p>It's something that Jack Helmkay would rather not be used to, but in his 15 years living here, this is not the first crime scene in front of his Elliot Road home.</p><p>"[It's] the first one I've seen in probably 5 or 6 years, " Helmkay said. "I've lived here for a long time before they put the barricades up [and] a lot of times, people would come by here and dump bodies and cars were burning all the time."</p><p>He understands why.</p><p>"Like hey, we gotta get rid of it, here's a dirt road, very few houses," Helmkay said. "Better here than on like Northern Ave and 35th Ave."</p><p>Maricopa County sheriffs worked into the afternoon to find out why they found someone in the middle of the road with a fatal gunshot wound.</p><p>"I figured some kid had wrecked on his motorcycle or something," Helmkay said. "Because there's a lot of kids that run up and down here with their motorcycle. Then I saw a body laying down there."</p><p>Maricopa County deputies didn't have a lot to share this afternoon in terms of details. A statue called "The Sun Worshipper" that greeted shoppers in the '60s and '70s is back home. So where has it been all these years? And how did it end up back at the site of the very first outdoo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beloved 'Sun Worshipper' statue returns to the Valley</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Williams </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:22PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:20PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Something old is new again at Park Central in Phoenix. A statue called "The Sun Worshipper" that greeted shoppers in the '60s and '70s is back home. So where has it been all these years? And how did it end up back at the site of the very first outdoor shopping mall in Arizona?</p><p>He was brought back last week - not something new to the space, but something old and beloved. He might be worshipping the sun and rejoicing because he's come home. After more than three decades way, the Sun Worshipper Statue returns to Park Central in Pheonix.</p><p>"[It's] absolutely a great piece of art [and it] can stand the test of time and be brought and be loved and enjoyed by all," said Susan Byram with Plaza Companies Developers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/drone-zone-mcdowell-mountain-park" title="Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Drone_Zone__McDowell_Mountain_Park_0_7326191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Drone_Zone__McDowell_Mountain_Park_0_7326191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Drone_Zone__McDowell_Mountain_Park_0_7326191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Drone_Zone__McDowell_Mountain_Park_0_7326191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Drone_Zone__McDowell_Mountain_Park_0_7326191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 02:29PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz. (FOX 10) - McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system.</p><p>VIDEO: SkyFOX Drone gives an aerial view of McDowell Mountain Park in this week's edition of Drone Zone.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/ok-to-smoke-not-to-grow-states-wrestle-with-homegrown-pot-1" title="OK to smoke, not to grow? States wrestle with homegrown pot" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20MARIJUANA%20generic%20052819_1559072746958.png_7319620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20MARIJUANA%20generic%20052819_1559072746958.png_7319620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20MARIJUANA%20generic%20052819_1559072746958.png_7319620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20MARIJUANA%20generic%20052819_1559072746958.png_7319620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20MARIJUANA%20generic%20052819_1559072746958.png_7319620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>OK to smoke, not to grow? States wrestle with homegrown pot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MICHAEL HILL and JOHN O'CONNOR, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:35PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:53PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SPRINGFIELD, Ill. 