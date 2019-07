FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Museum Fire has ignited just north of Flagstaff and is growing.

The Coconino National Forest says the fire was reported just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday by fire lookouts and calls from the public.

The fire has burned 20 acres and is growing. Wildland firefighters are responding with ground crews and air support to contain the fire.

#MuseumFire update: Fire last reported at 20 acres. Total personnel=182; Includes 7 eng, 4 fuels crews, 2 hotshot crews, 14 ptrl units, 2 dozers, 2 water tenders, 4 heavy air tankers, 4 single engine air tankers, 3 Type-1 helis, a Type-3 heli, a VLAT, & air attack plane — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) July 21, 2019

Officials say smoke will be visible from Flagstaff and the surrounding areas. The public is urged to use caution while driving along highway 180 and 89 north of Flagstaff.

