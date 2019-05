PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A gated community built for adults with special needs.

Luna Azul is a neighborhood of 30 single family cottage-style homes for sale. The design is inspired by the 19-year-old special needs daughter of the property's founder, Mark Roth.

"We always knew we were going to buy a place for her as an adult. We wanted to have control, not just who roommates might be, but who's coming and going and what hours but we were terrified of the prospect of her being isolated," Roth said. "We looked around to see are there any alternatives that could give us ownership, as well as a community for Emma and it didn't exist."

"My dad has worked so hard on this and changed his whole entire career to make my life better in the long run," Emma said.

Valley couple Catherine and Gene have been searching for a new permanent home for Catherine's non-verbal, autistic sister who has been living in an institution in Washington for 43 years.

Catherine says she's excited her sister can finally live the life she deserves in a safe, permanent place.

"Totally new life with more adventures, more experiences, mingling with her peers, going to a day-treatment facility," Catherine McIvor said. "Arizona is ranked number one developmentally, disabled state in this country and Arizona should be very proud of that."