NAU football player found dead in Flagstaff home data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416874809-294475125"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/17/naulogo_1510952521916_4530034_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/17/naulogo_1510952521916_4530034_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/17/naulogo_1510952521916_4530034_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/17/naulogo_1510952521916_4530034_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/17/naulogo_1510952521916_4530034_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Northern Arizona University" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Northern Arizona University</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416874809-294475125" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/17/naulogo_1510952521916_4530034_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/17/naulogo_1510952521916_4530034_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/11/17/naulogo_1510952521916_4530034_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, Posted Jul 08 2019 10:17AM MST
Updated Jul 08 2019 10:24AM MST FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Northern Arizona University Athletics says one of their football players passed away over the weekend. 

According to a statement, senior offensive lineman Malik Noshi was found dead at his home in Flagstaff Sunday morning. 

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik's family, friends, teammates, and coaches during this time of great sadness," said Mike Marlow, NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. 

It is unclear at this time how Noshi died. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. FAA: Skydiving instructor killed during jump near Casa Grande
Posted Jul 08 2019 09:54AM MST
Updated Jul 08 2019 10:08AM MST
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a skydiving instructor was killed during a jump near Casa Grande. 

FAA officials say the incident happened Friday around noon. A male instructor and a female student were performing a tandem jump. The instructor was killed and the student hospitalized. 

The Casa Grande Airport manager says the plane carrying the skydivers took off at 10:15 a.m. and the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. The two landed northeast of Interstate 10 on the Gila River Indian Reservation. FD: Smokehouse fire 400 acres, 50 percent contained
Posted Jul 07 2019 09:06PM MST
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:12AM MST
WITTMANN, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Smokehouse Fire is 400 acres and 50 percent contained. The flames sparked up near 339th Ave. near the town of Wittmann.

Arizona State Forestry crews brought in a plane Sunday to drop slurry on the flames from above. (FOX 10) - The Smokehouse Fire is 400 acres and 50 percent contained. The flames sparked up near 339th Ave. near the town of Wittmann.</p><p>Arizona State Forestry crews brought in a plane Sunday to drop slurry on the flames from above. </p><p>#SmokehouseFire #Wittmann has been GPS'd at 400 acres w/ 50% containment. More than 100 fire personnel assigned to the fire which started yesterday, & fueled by winds, quickly spread through tall grasses. The fire is human caused. #MaricopaCounty #AZFire pic.twitter.com/kQbKePmoXU</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/first-landscape-hotel-in-north-america-coming-to-sedona-in-2020" title="First landscape hotel in North America coming to Sedona in 2020" data-articleId="416854741" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20landscape%20hotel%20sedona_1562600717236.jpg_7487002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20landscape%20hotel%20sedona_1562600717236.jpg_7487002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20landscape%20hotel%20sedona_1562600717236.jpg_7487002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20landscape%20hotel%20sedona_1562600717236.jpg_7487002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20landscape%20hotel%20sedona_1562600717236.jpg_7487002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering of North America&#39;s first landscape hotel coming to Sedona (courtesy of ASUL Architects)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. First landscape hotel in North America coming to Sedona in 2020
Posted Jul 08 2019 08:43AM MST
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:03AM MST
SEDONA, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Sedona enthusiasts will have a whole new reason to visit as North America's first landscape hotel is set to open in the town next year. 

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel is set to open in late 2020 and will offer a unique travel experience. The hotel is owned by Two Sister Bosses, a Sedona family-owned and operated company. 

There are a handful of landscape hotels around the world, but this will be the first for North America. Like the others, Ambiente is being built with a deep respect for the environment with a focus on sustainable methods and organic, modern architecture that complements the surrounding landscape. Like the others, Ambiente is being built with a deep respect for the environment with a focus on sustainable methods and organic, modern architecture that complements the surrounding landscape. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 