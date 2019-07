FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Northern Arizona University Athletics says one of their football players passed away over the weekend.

According to a statement, senior offensive lineman Malik Noshi was found dead at his home in Flagstaff Sunday morning.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik's family, friends, teammates, and coaches during this time of great sadness," said Mike Marlow, NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.

It is unclear at this time how Noshi died.