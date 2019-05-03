< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> Navy SEALs, para-athletes gear up for weekend competition

By Carmen Blackwell

Posted May 03 2019 12:30PM MST
Updated May 03 2019 05:37PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404806038-404868626" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Navy_SEALs__para_athletes_gear_up_for_we_0_7217786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404806038" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10)</strong> - Patrick Canez has been in a wheelchair since he was just 10-months-old after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy.</p><p>"This experience for him, I never imagined that it would happen," said Sandra Canez, Patrick's mother.</p><p>Regardless of his disability, he loves sports and the outdoors.</p><p>What he loves, even more, is the competition.</p><p>Patrick is one of 10 para-athletes who are part of a team, "2Gether We Live." More Arizona News Stories

Suns tap 76ers assistant Monty Williams as new coach
By Associated Press
Posted May 03 2019 08:46AM MST
Updated May 03 2019 08:17PM MST

PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) - Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams will be the new coach of the Phoenix Suns, replacing Igor Kokoskov, who was fired last week after one disappointing season.

The Suns announced Friday that they had come to terms with Williams, who will join Phoenix after the 76ers complete their run in the NBA playoffs. The 76ers have a 2-1 lead over Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

LIST: Weekend Events (May 4-5)
Posted Apr 19 2019 11:18AM MST
Updated May 03 2019 07:55PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Looking for something to do this weekend in the Phoenix metro area?

Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 01 2019 06:22AM MST
Updated May 03 2019 07:47PM MST

Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suns tap 76ers assistant Monty Williams as new coach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:46AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:17PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) - Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams will be the new coach of the Phoenix Suns, replacing Igor Kokoskov, who was fired last week after one disappointing season.</p><p>The Suns announced Friday that they had come to terms with Williams, who will join Phoenix after the 76ers complete their run in the NBA playoffs. The 76ers have a 2-1 lead over Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals.</p><p>The Suns have agreed to terms with Monty Williams to become the 20th head coach in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/Wm7tU8agIX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 3, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/weekend-events" title="LIST: Weekend Events (May 4-5)" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This coming weekend is the first weekend of May, and that means it's time for the Kentucky Derby, and by extension, Kentucky Derby parties. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>LIST: Weekend Events (May 4-5)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 19 2019 11:18AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:55PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Looking for something to do this weekend in the Phoenix metro area? Check out our list of events taking place on Saturday and Sunday:</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" title="Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 06:22AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:47PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>Officials say Lyft driver leanexi Hernandez ran over one of her passengers who threatened to give her a bad rating. (Photo courtesy: Cinnaminson Middle School)" title="schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/fire-departments-first-female-fire-chief-hosts-girls-empowerment-camp-to-take-on-gender-gap"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/fire%2010%20RESIZE_1556933095495.jpg_7218197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Fresno Fire Department held the "Girls Empowerment Camp" on Saturday, April 27, and drew 45 girls and two boys – it was open to all genders." title="fire 10 RESIZE_1556933095495.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i Most Recent

Plane skids off runway into St. Johns River at NAS Jacksonville
LIST: Weekend Events (May 4-5)
Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019
Let The Games Begin: Opening Ceremony for Special Olympics held in the West Valley
Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Plane skids off runway into St. Johns River at NAS Jacksonville</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/weekend-events" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>LIST: Weekend Events (May 4-5)</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/let-the-games-begin-opening-ceremony-for-special-olympics-held-in-the-west-valley" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Let The Games Begin: Opening Ceremony for Special Olympics held in the West Valley</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/teacher-gets-to-keep-job-despite-having-sex-with-14-year-old-girl-when-he-was-a-catholic-priest" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cinnaminson&#x20;Middle&#x20;School&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;posted&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;school&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;website&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Cinnaminson&#x20;Middle&#x20;School&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 