PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Maricopa County Justice Courts officials said nearly 30 chihuahuas were found inside a home Thursday by constables serving an eviction notice.

According to a statement, two constables found the dogs at a home on the 4600 block of E. Almeria Road in Phoenix, near the end of State Route 143 and McDowell Road. The dogs were left behind by a tenant who was living there.

A photo released by the Maricopa County Justice Courts shows at least a portion of the home's interior was strewn with debris. According to the constable, the tenant had already left, and one room had the air conditioning on. Officials said there are no signs of abuse or neglect.

FOX 10 reporter Justin Lum has learned the dogs' owner has 72 hours to recover the dog, and there were no signs of abuse or neglect, according to officials. Arizona Humane Society officials will come by each day to check on the dogs, and the dogs will be rescued at the end of the 72-hour period.