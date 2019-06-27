< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- People living in the area of 40th Street and Cactus Road are excited to see a defaced American flag mural fixed Thursday.

David Bishop has lived in neighborhood for six years, and has known the flag mural to always be there. "We ride and drive by it everyday," said Bishop. "It really makes me feel sad that someone would do that."

It was Tuesday when someone in the area discovered the long-standing mural defaced. Profanities were written across the flag, with black spray paint aimed at President Donald trump and U.S immigration and customs...

Bishop, who is a Vietnam Conflict veteran, said it's a slap in the face.

"I put my life on the line for that flag," said Bishop. "Coming from Vietnam, we had a bad rep when we came back, so we really had to work on that to build up to where we are respected again."

Bishop said he's disgusted that someone would do such a thing.

"You have to have respect for it," said Bishop. "It's this country. It's what we all live for. It's freedom, and deface the flag, you are disgracing freedom."

Earlier on Thursday, people living in the area were thrilled after seeing the mural was fixed. Some living in the area said they say two Phoenix Police officers re-painting the flag.

"Wonderful. Absolutely wonderful. More Arizona News Stories

Family files suit against City of Phoenix in deadly shooting
By Justin Lum, FOX 10
Posted Jun 27 2019 06:50PM MST data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family files suit against City of Phoenix in deadly shooting</h4> </div> <div PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A new multimillion-dollar claim has been filed against the City of Phoenix involving the city's police department.

On Thursday afternoon, the father of a 19-year-old man who was shot by police as he ran away from officers spoke in a news conference along with his attorney.

Former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne filed the claim Thursday afternoon, seeking compensation for the death of 19-year-old Jacob Harris. This document claims there is no visual proof that Harris was involved in an armed robbery on that fateful night, or proof he turned toward police and reached for a gun.

Fire crews continue to make progress in containing the Woodbury Fire
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:48PM MST
Updated Jun 27 2019 05:52PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Firefighters continue to make major progress on the Woodbury Fire that is burning in the Superstition Wilderness.

As of Thursday, the fire has burned a little over 123,000 acres, and it is 53% contained. Meanwhile, State Route 88 remains closed from Tortilla Flat to Highway 188, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Valley man dead following E-Scooter crash in San Diego
By Nicole Garcia, FOX 10
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:26PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- An East Valley man is killed in a scooter crash in San Diego, California.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Brian Witzeman from Scottsdale, was riding the scooter on the Mission Beach Boardwalk when the crash happened. Witzeman is the son of Rural Metro Fire Department founder Lou Witzeman. Officials in San Diego said Witzeman and a friend were riding scooters when Witzeman lost control and crashed. Witzeman then fell and landed on his chest on the concrete.</p><p>Less than an hour later, Witzeman died at the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/neighbors-defaced-american-flag-mural-repaired-by-phoenix-police-officers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Defaced_American_flag_mural_in_Phoenix_r_0_7452810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Defaced_American_flag_mural_in_Phoenix_r_0_20190628020517"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Neighbors: Defaced American flag mural repaired by Phoenix Police officers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-files-suit-against-city-of-phoenix-in-deadly-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_20190628005313"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family files suit against City of Phoenix in deadly shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/ae-to-honor-beth-chapman-in-dog-the-bounty-hunter-marathon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/BETH%20DOG_1561683546249.jpg_7452461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman pose at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)" title="169996876_1561683546249-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A&E to honor Beth Chapman in ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter' marathon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fire-crews-continue-to-make-progress-in-containing-the-woodbury-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Crews_continue_to_make_gains_on_Woodbury_0_7452529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crews_continue_to_make_gains_on_Woodbury_0_20190628005039"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fire crews continue to make progress in containing the Woodbury Fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer Most Recent

Family files suit against City of Phoenix in deadly shooting

A&E to honor Beth Chapman in 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' marathon

Mayor Lightfoot calls out Chicago worker accused of spitting on Eric Trump

Megan Rapinoe says she 'stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House

Fire crews continue to make progress in containing the Woodbury Fire data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Family_files_suit_in_deadly_Phoenix_shoo_0_7452459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family files suit against City of Phoenix in deadly shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/ae-to-honor-beth-chapman-in-dog-the-bounty-hunter-marathon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/BETH%20DOG_1561683546249.jpg_7452461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/BETH%20DOG_1561683546249.jpg_7452461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/BETH%20DOG_1561683546249.jpg_7452461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/BETH%20DOG_1561683546249.jpg_7452461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/BETH%20DOG_1561683546249.jpg_7452461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TV&#x20;personalities&#x20;Duane&#x20;Dog&#x20;Lee&#x20;Chapman&#x20;and&#x20;Beth&#x20;Chapman&#x20;pose&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Wonderwall&#x20;portrait&#x20;studio&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2013&#x20;CMT&#x20;Music&#x20;Awards&#x20;at&#x20;Bridgestone&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;Nashville&#x2c;&#x20;Tennessee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Christopher&#x20;Polk&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Wonderwall&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A&E to honor Beth Chapman in ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter' marathon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/mayor-lightfoot-calls-out-chicago-worker-accused-of-spitting-on-eric-trump" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20eric%20trump%20-%20lori%20lightfoot_1561685593811.jpg_7452397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20eric%20trump%20-%20lori%20lightfoot_1561685593811.jpg_7452397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20eric%20trump%20-%20lori%20lightfoot_1561685593811.jpg_7452397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20eric%20trump%20-%20lori%20lightfoot_1561685593811.jpg_7452397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20eric%20trump%20-%20lori%20lightfoot_1561685593811.jpg_7452397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eric&#x20;Trump&#x20;photo&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot calls out Chicago worker accused of spitting on Eric Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/megan-rapinoe-says-she-stands-by-the-comments-she-made-about-not-going-to-white-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;her&#x20;sides&#x20;first&#x20;goal&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;penalty&#x20;spot&#x20;in&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;Round&#x20;Of&#x20;16&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;Spain&#x20;and&#x20;USA&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;June&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Reims&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Marc&#x20;Atkins&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fire-crews-continue-to-make-progress-in-containing-the-woodbury-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Crews_continue_to_make_gains_on_Woodbury_0_7452529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Crews_continue_to_make_gains_on_Woodbury_0_7452529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Crews_continue_to_make_gains_on_Woodbury_0_7452529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Crews_continue_to_make_gains_on_Woodbury_0_7452529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Crews_continue_to_make_gains_on_Woodbury_0_7452529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire crews continue to make progress in containing the Woodbury Fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span 