PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- People living in the area of 40th Street and Cactus Road are excited to see a defaced American flag mural fixed Thursday.

David Bishop has lived in neighborhood for six years, and has known the flag mural to always be there.

"We ride and drive by it everyday," said Bishop. "It really makes me feel sad that someone would do that."

It was Tuesday when someone in the area discovered the long-standing mural defaced. Profanities were written across the flag, with black spray paint aimed at President Donald trump and U.S immigration and customs...

Bishop, who is a Vietnam Conflict veteran, said it's a slap in the face.

"I put my life on the line for that flag," said Bishop. "Coming from Vietnam, we had a bad rep when we came back, so we really had to work on that to build up to where we are respected again."

Bishop said he's disgusted that someone would do such a thing.

"You have to have respect for it," said Bishop. "It's this country. It's what we all live for. It's freedom, and deface the flag, you are disgracing freedom."

Earlier on Thursday, people living in the area were thrilled after seeing the mural was fixed. Some living in the area said they say two Phoenix Police officers re-painting the flag.

"Wonderful. Absolutely wonderful. It's amazing," said Bishop.