SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — At Surprise Your Eyes at Odysea in the Desert, things aren't always what they appear.

With 30 murals that scare, enchant, and trick the mind, it's impossible not to get lost in the illusion.

"So it's putting yourself into these photos that kind of tell a story, and they become 3D when you take a picture on your phone,” said Karin Gallo, the Relations Manager at Odysea in the Desert.

Not great at photography? Don't sweat it. With helpful stickers on the floor that tell you exactly where to stand and example photos on the wall, it's easy to get the perfect shot every time.

Karin Gallo says Surprise Your Eyes isn't just for Instagrammers, there's something for everyone!

"Parents are looking for something to do with their kids, families love to come together, teens love to come together, what we want them to do is have a great experience, have fun taking these pictures," explained Gallo.

And if social media is your cup of tea, using their hashtag could get you some pretty cool exposure.

"Surprise Your Eyes Odysea in the Desert is running a contest, so we're looking at all the pictures that are hashtagged with #surpriseyoureyesaz, and we're going to pick the best one every week, and we're going to make them our social influencer, and we're going to put it on our Facebook pages and Instagram pages," said Gallo.

Use #surpriseyoureyesaz for the chance to be featured.

