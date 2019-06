SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Newly-released bodycam video shows the arrest of Arizona Cardinals player Robert Nkemdiche.

Scottsdale Police pulled him over for speeding, and during the traffic stop, they found a white powdery substance inside his car.

On June 6, Scottsdale Police pulled over a black Corvette that was going 75 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an hour zone. Nkemdiche said he was driving to practice, but it wasn't the traffic stop that landed him behind bars. Rather, it was an arrest warrant out of Tempe.

The officer who pulled over Nkemdiche immediately realizes the professional football player has a bigger problem than speeding. Apparently, he didn't take care of the traffic tickets he got back in February.

Nkemdiche was polite, softspoken and cooperative. He also tried pleading with the officer, but he didn't put up a fight as he was placed in handcuffs and led to the back of a patrol car. Then, another officer noticed something suspicious in the Corvette: a white substance.

The substance was bagged.

As for Nkemdiche, he was booked into the Scottsdale City Jail, and was behind bars for 2.5 hours before he posted bond. Nkemdiche was cited for speeding, and the officer decided not to have the white substance tested. Instead, the officer opted to have it destroyed, with Nkemdiche's consent.

"Given the circumstances, it's not unusual for police to make a decision not to charge somebody," said criminal defense attorney Russ Richelsoph. "The police do have broad discretion, but generally, if you're cooperative and polite and don't give them concerns to be threatened or worried, generally, that can go in your favor like in this situation."

Scottsdale Police officials said there was a small amount of the white substance. If the officer did want to go forward with testing and it turned out to be cocaine, Nkemdiche could've been charged with a misdemeanor for possessing drug paraphernalia, and would've either had to pay a fine or attend a drug diversion program. Nkemdiche was pulled over by Scottsdale Police again just six days after his arrest for driving with a suspended license. This time, he received a ticket.