PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It's been nearly a year since a fire burned through a Safeway supermarket near 35th Avenue and Northern, and now, plans for the site have been announced.

According to commercial real estate developer SimonCRE's website, the company will redevelop the site, which is part of a shopping center called Park Northern, and plans include redeveloping the Safeway site into a VASA Fitness gym location.

On its website, VASA Fitness shows a number of locations in Arizona, in addition to locations in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Utah. In Arizona, VASA Fitness has two locations currently in operation: one along Alma School Road in Chandler and the other near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird in Phoenix.

