CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Staff is prepping for a big night of a guest collaboration at Cartwright's Modern Cuisine in Cave Creek.

"Whether it's cutting meat, or placing it nicely on a plate, or even getting garnishes like flowers," Autumn Wilson said.

Autumn Wilson and Sarah Ann Gore know they will be busy, but that's what they have been working hard towards.

Executive chef and owner of Cartwright's, Brett Vibber, is proud of the kids who are also part of a special program called "Scott's Foundation," a non-profit that was started 12 years ago and focuses on inspiring kids in the foster care system to develop important life skills, inner wealth, mindfulness and a purposeful career path through self-service.

"These kids are going in group homes and they don't really get the exposure," he said. "We're actually creating that exposure for them. They have nine different projects throughout the four-year program that they're in with us, so they get to try on a different things to find out what they want to be."

But there's also the guidance and support Chef Vibber has been happy to offer.

"These are the kids that really, really need people at a time in their life when they really need family support and structure," he said.

Gore and Wilson, 17 and 18 years old respectively, have been in foster care since they were young girls and are grateful for the lessons and are excited to apply what they learned here in the kitchen.