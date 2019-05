FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Northern Arizona is getting a rare dose of late-season snow.

The National Weather Service is recording snow in the inches near Flagstaff, in Seligman and at the Grand Canyon's South Rim.

The weather service says measurable snowfall in Flagstaff in late May is unusual. It's happened less than a dozen times since record keeping began in 1898.

The storm also brought record-breaking daytime lows across the region Wednesday.

Snow is expected to linger through Thursday afternoon.

Roads are slick. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says several vehicles crashed on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff, including a tour bus wedged between two semi-trailers. No major injuries were reported.

Flagstaff is above its average 102 inches (2.6 meters) of snowfall per season at more than 118 inches (3 meters).

It’s a winter wonderland up in Munds Park! Not what we are used to seeing just a few days before #MemorialDay2019! #Fox10phoenix (photo courtesy Jeremy Schachter) pic.twitter.com/tm2MAGowSf — Marc Martinez (@marcfox10) May 23, 2019

1045 AM Update: Another area of snow will affect the Flagstaff region through 1130 AM. Poor visibility and slick/slushy roads including I-40 and I-17. The area around Munds Park has seen repeated heavy showers, with slow travel and accidents. #azwx pic.twitter.com/1gbefEPx4C — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 23, 2019

Snow Storm Related Crash: At 8:43 AM, this multi-vehicle collision occurred WB along I-40 at milepost 176. We are working to determine extent of injuries and number of vehicles involved. The westbound lanes are closed and vehicles should exit at Parks Road. pic.twitter.com/2ykw9iS3f6 — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 23, 2019

Expect potentially hazardous driving conditions in higher elevations of northern Arizona as a late-season winter storm is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of the state through Thursday morning. More: https://t.co/H2S1z6HK0V#aztraffic#azwx pic.twitter.com/usRrQYdaLt — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2019

Correction: Here is your Wednesday afternoon update! Winter weather is still coming! Expect impacts to Thursday morning travel above 6500 ft. Make sure to leave with extra time and be prepared to take it slow. Roadways will be icy and slick. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wuBvSQyYDc — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 22, 2019