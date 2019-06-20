< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Not your average day on the job: Peoria Police officers corralled goats, cow <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/not-your-average-day-on-the-job-peoria-police-officers-corralled-goats-cow">FOX 10 Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:47PM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:51PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> none;"> </div> <p><strong>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> Remember <strong><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/2-loose-llamas-lassoed-after-running-amok-near-phoenix">#<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="LlamaDrama" data-wsc-lang="en_US">LlamaDrama</span></a> </strong>back in 2015? Some Peoria Police officers had a reenactment (of sorts) Thursday morning during a rather unusual assignment.</p> <p>In a video posted to the department's unverified Facebook and Twitter pages, officers were seen corralling goats and a cow in a rural-looking area of Peoria. In the video, the goats were on the loose on the side of a road, along with a cow, near the front of a home.</p> <p>Police officials did not identify where the animals were on the loose.</p> <p>In the video, uniformed Peoria Police officers were seen trying to gather up the goats, and one officer even tried to lasso the animals. The animals were safely returned home eventually.</p> <p>"This is proof that we just never know what call will be next," said police officials, on the Facebook post.</p> <hr /> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">EVER WONDER WHAT A DAY AT <a href="https://twitter.com/PeoriaPoliceAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeoriaPoliceAZ</a> IS LIKE? This is proof that we just never know what call will be next...thankfully everything turned out fine. 🤣😂🤣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PeoriaPDAZ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PeoriaPDAZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peoriapoliceaaz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peoriapoliceaaz</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/community?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#community</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wedoitall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wedoitall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/animals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#animals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/farm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#farm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/police?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#police</a> <a <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3>
</header> Phoenix man makes giant pyramid from over 1 million pennies

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A Phoenix man is putting his pennies to impressive use.

Instead of stashing his pennies in a jar, Cory Nielsen has built what he hopes will be the world's largest coin pyramid.

The pyramid stands 3 ft, 7 in (~1.09m) tall, and weighs over 6,000 lbs. Olmost The Weekend: Arm wrestling competition at Talking Stick Resort

By Stephanie Olmo, FOX 10

Posted Jun 20 2019 05:51PM MST class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This weekend, the national arm wrestling championship is taking place at the Talking Stick Resort. PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- This weekend, the national arm wrestling championship is taking place at the Talking Stick Resort.

Arm wrestlers from around the world will be competing for the National Arm Wrestling League title.

"This is a micro-combat sport," said Ryan Bowen, Australia's Middleweight champion. "What I mean about that is, like, it's 50% strength sport, 50% combat. This is like a martial art. We have two people coming to the table trying to dominate the will of the other person, and it's a fight." Girl burned during bonfire accident nominated as Hero of the Year

By Jennifer Auh, FOX 10

Posted Jun 20 2019 04:52PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- From tragedy to meeting her idol Taylor Swift, Isabella McCune has had a busy year.

Isabella is slowly transitioning back to normal life at home, after spending a grueling nine months in the hospital recovering from severe burns. On Thursday, she went back to the hospital thinking she needed more treatments. Instead of more treatments, Isabella got a surprise instead.

Isabella is only nine years old, but wise beyond her years with her bravery and strength. Instead of more treatments, Isabella got a surprise instead. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh re" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl burned during bonfire accident nominated as Hero of the Year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Auh, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 04:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- From tragedy to meeting her idol Taylor Swift, Isabella McCune has had a busy year.</p><p>Isabella is slowly transitioning back to normal life at home, after spending a grueling nine months in the hospital recovering from severe burns. On Thursday, she went back to the hospital thinking she needed more treatments. It is something the hospital staff noticed during her nine months there, so when the staff members were asked to nominate someone as the Hero of the Year, they knew who to choose. <header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Annotation%202019-06-20%20204600_1561088792702.jpg_7429009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Annotation%202019-06-20%20204600_1561088792702.jpg_7429009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Annotation%202019-06-20%20204600_1561088792702.jpg_7429009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Annotation%202019-06-20%20204600_1561088792702.jpg_7429009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Peoria&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Not your average day on the job: Peoria Police officers corralled goats, cow</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/virginia-teen-creates-prom-dress-out-of-duct-tape" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Christina&#x20;Mellot&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Virginia teen creates prom dress out of duct tape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;unidentified&#x20;flying&#x20;object&#x20;is&#x20;spotted&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;navy&#x20;pilot&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;recently&#x20;declassified&#x20;video&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Defense&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nigeria-and-cameroon-make-history-as-1st-african-teams-to-advance-to-knockout-round-of-wwc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pictured&#x20;left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x2c;&#x20;Cameroon&#x20;defeats&#x20;New&#x20;Zealand&#x2c;&#x20;while&#x20;Nigeria&#x20;defeats&#x20;South&#x20;Korea&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-man-makes-giant-pyramid-from-over-1-million-pennies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Phoenix man makes giant pyramid from over 1 million pennies 