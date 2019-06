PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Remember #LlamaDrama back in 2015? Some Peoria Police officers had a reenactment (of sorts) Thursday morning during a rather unusual assignment.

In a video posted to the department's unverified Facebook and Twitter pages, officers were seen corralling goats and a cow in a rural-looking area of Peoria. In the video, the goats were on the loose on the side of a road, along with a cow, near the front of a home.

Police officials did not identify where the animals were on the loose.

In the video, uniformed Peoria Police officers were seen trying to gather up the goats, and one officer even tried to lasso the animals. The animals were safely returned home eventually.

"This is proof that we just never know what call will be next," said police officials, on the Facebook post.