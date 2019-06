TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Tonto National Forest said Friday that crews are battling a human-caused wildfire near the Horseshoe Dam Turnoff.

According to a tweet made on the Tonto National Forest's verified Twitter page, the Mountain Fire has burned about 30 acres of land. Officials with the Arizona State Forestry and Fire Management said its Phoenix crews are on the way to help battle the fire.

Tonto National Forest officials said people should expect road closures, and they are also asking people to avoid the area so that firefighters can work safely to contain the fire.

