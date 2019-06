PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- This weekend, the national arm wrestling championship is taking place at the Talking Stick Resort.

Arm wrestlers from around the world will be competing for the National Arm Wrestling League title.

"This is a micro-combat sport," said Ryan Bowen, Australia's Middleweight champion. "What I mean about that is, like, it's 50% strength sport, 50% combat. This is like a martial art. We have two people coming to the table trying to dominate the will of the other person, and it's a fight."

A fight will go down for sure, as Australia's best arm wrestlers, including Bowen, are in town and ready to take down the current champions.

"The Australians are here. We are behind enemy territory, and there is nothing like the crowd getting really close to the table and cheering on the person they're going for, booing the one they don't want to win. It's special. The crowd lifts you," said Bowen.

The free spectator event begins on Friday, where there will be matches going on. Multiple world champion Travis Bagent will be there.

"That man is the biggest personality in arm wrestling, and he intimidates his opponents. He wins his matches before the go. Winning this psychological battle makes a big difference," said Bowen.

The greatest arm wrestler of all time, John Brzenk, will also be at the event. On Saturday, some of the best of the best from around the world will be competing. However, it takes a lot of preparation to get to this point.

"We train arm wrestling specific movements every day in the gym," said Bowen. "I must spend three to four hours at the gym once a day. And then, coming up to a competition, it's all about tapering down and you're peaking in your strength, and all of it comes together in one moment and ready, god happens, it's like you're trying to break someone's hand. You'll do whatever you need to do."

Catch Olmost The Weekend every Thursday, on FOX 10 News at 4.