SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A new art exhibit in Scottsdale aims to get people thinking, as well as getting them involved.

The exhibition, called Mutual Reality: Art on the Edge of Technology, is at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA). The exhibit features cutting-edge pieces that are meant to get people thinking.

"We are really trying to show a large scope of what's available, what the possibilities are, and then, maybe get you thinking about what else can be possible with art and technology," said curator Julie Ganas.

SMoCA is expanding the boundaries of what art is.

"Technology is relatable to people now because we have technology in our hands," said Ganas. "I think this is a great way to combine those interests and get people to experience art and think broader about what art can be."

There are 12 artworks by nine different artists from around the world that involves some sort of interactivity. Guests are able to engage with art on different levels.

"In each of these artworks, we are leaving our imprints, whether it'd be walking by it or playing with it or touch it, we are leaving a trace, and so, I want us to think about those traces we leave behind," said Ganas.

The exhibition runs through October 6.

Mutual Reality: Art on the Edge of Technology

From now until October 6, 2019

SMoCA (Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art)

$10 adults, $7 students

7374 E. Second Street, Scottsdale

https://smoca.org/exhibition/mutual-reality-art-on-the-edge-of-technology/

