MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Some pretty amazing artists will be doing battle in the East Valley, at the Art Battle that is set to take place at the Mesa Urban Garden.

12 artists will be battling it out in the Art Battle. It's an event that originated in Canada 15 years ago, and then spread rapidly across major cities around the world.

"Art Battle is a way for the local artists to kinda shine for that day, and we usually have about 300 people in the crowd while they are circling around them, while they're painting," said Derrick Washington, a Brand Ambassador for Art Battle.

The live painting competition is taking place for a second year, and this time, it will be held at the Mesa Urban Garden. The artists will be separated into two groups, and compete for a total of 20 minutes. Ultimately, it will be four people battling it out in the final round. The winner takes home a trophy, cash prize and will head to the national competition next year.

One of the painters set to take part is Patrice Abrogoua. It's Abrogoua's first time competing in this type of art competition, but he's ready.

"It's the adrenaline," said Abrogous. "It just picks you up and you feel the canvas, you feel the people behind you."

The Srt Battle will start at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and the painting will begin at 7. Besides the tournament, there will be a DJ, musicians, vendors, and speakers at the event. One of the speakers is Tara Lynn Townes, who hopes to spread her message about how kids use art to heal.

"Art is so important because it opens people up what they have in the inside, and I feel like it can be monumental in using it in different institutions, every state in the United States," said Townes.

"When you come to an event like this, you're getting involved in the community," said Ryan Winkle, Founder of the Mesa Urban Garden. "You're not just saying I'm here to look at art. It's a family of people who are just trying to make things better for the next generation."

Art Battle Phoenix

Saturday, May 25, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Mesa Urban Garden

212 E. 1st Ave.

Mesa, AZ 85210

Tickets start at $15

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-battle-phoenix-5252019-tickets-58626434243