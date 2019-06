SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- It's almost the weekend, and on Saturday, it's about having fun in the mud, as people can get into a muddy mess at the Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park in Scottsdale.

The event caters to people of all ages.

"There are four mud courses for all ages, for little ones to bigger ones to adults," said Terry Erickson, Park and Recreation Manager of the City of Scottsdale. "Super fun. The kids can get muddy. We also have mud pits for the kids to play in and for the adults too."

The Mighty Mud Mania has been a Valley tradition for over 40 years.

"Someone came last year from out of state, and he said I had to bring my kid to an event that I did, and have him run the same course that I ran when I was a kid, so it's a like a family generational thing too," Erickson said.

If you're planning to come out to get down and dirty, there are some things to keep in mind when going through the courses.

"Keep your eyes shut and your mouth shut, because mud in your mouth can make you spit, which isn't fun," said Eerickson.

City of Scottsdale Mighty Mud Mania

7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Chaparral Park (5401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85250)

Free for kids up to 17

18 years + Extreme Course - $10

https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/mighty-mud-mania

