TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- This coming weekend, a great music festival in town will feature some big names in music.

Tempe beach park is being completely transformed, with multiple stages going up, and vendors preparing for the second annual Innings Festival.

"Talking about the idea that spring training exists out here in Arizona and there's hundreds of thousands of extra people, and once the game is over, there is no entertainment or anything for them to do," said Tim Sweetwood.

There will be 20 music acts throughout the weekend, with 10 lined up per day.

"There are a couple of local heavy hitters," "Headliners Eddie, Incubus along with Cake, Blues Travelers, Sheryl Crow, Broken Bones," said Sweetwood.

There's also something new this year.

"We have about a dozen players coming by and they are actually doing appearances and meet and greets," said Sweetwood.

You can swing for the fences at the batting cages or you can check the speed on your fastballs. Former baseball players will also be involved in the festival.

"Ryan Demster, who is a retired player, is recreating a talk show on site, so he is going to interview current and old players, talk music, talk baseball and maybe have some special guests up there as well," said Sweetwood.

And you won't go hungry, as there will food vendors lined up ready to serve. Also, there will a lot of booze.

https://www.inningsfestival.com/