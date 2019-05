PHOENIX (FOX 10) - It's almost the weekend and we're getting a look at an event that combines two great things - jazz and wine.

Before temperatures start to get too hot, how about a little evening of some jazz and wine while peacefully strolling through this hidden gem right in Downtown Phoenix? Nestled right on 3rd Ave. and Portland St. lies a serene and tranquil place called the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix.

"We are a traditional Japanese stroll garden, just like in life," said Marlene with the Japanese Friendship Garden. "You stay on the path [that] kind of leads you into different directions, just the different paths will reveal something completely different about our garden."

Like a 12-foot waterfall and a pond filled with hundreds of Koi fish. To celebrate a little of the Japanese culture, the garden is hosting their third annual Summer Jazz & Wine in the Garden event on Sunday, from 6 to 9 p.m.

"[We want to] provide a night of relaxation," Marlene said. "What's better than jazz and a beautiful backdrop of our Japanese garden so [people] can kind of escape for the weekend."

There will be live performances by bassist Sean Brogan, singer Kim Weston, and others. And you can sip on wine while enjoying some live music. Admission includes one wine sample ticket for those 21 years of age and older.

"That raffle ticket can be applied toward wine or sake," Marlene said. "Again, we are going to have watermelon saketinis - that's usually the most popular summer cocktail and it's perfect because it's pretty refreshing."

And there will be more drinks available for purchase at a discounted price throughout the night.

"I would say it's kind of a peaceful, meditative environment and we hope that when people leave our garden, they feel a little more refreshed and a little bit of an escape from all the craziness that's happening downtown," Marlene said. "We just want our garden to be an escape.

Summer Jazz & Wine in the Garden

https://www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org/summerjazzandwine