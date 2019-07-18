< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Olmost The Weekend: The "Wurst Festival Ever" takes place this weekend

By Stephanie Olmo, FOX 10

Posted Jul 18 2019 04:54PM MST
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 04:52PM MST https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/The__Wurst_Festival_Ever__takes_place_th_0_7533425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419001457" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> It's called the "wurst" festival ever, and it's the perfect spot to hang out for those who love bratwursts.</p> <p>"It's the worst time of the year, we figured to call it the Wurst Festival Ever. It's the worst temperatures," said Brad Moore, owner of Short Leash Hot Dogs.</p> <p>Short Leash Hot Dogs is hosting their 4th annual Wurst Festival Ever on Saturday. The event, which takes place at the restaurant's parking lot, is all in honor of National Hot Dog Day, which was this past Wednesday.</p> <p>"The great thing about a hot dog is technically, it's a sandwich," said Moore. "You got a protein and bread, and everything else is just fun. You can be creative with it and have a good time."</p> <p>This year, there will be 12 food trucks taking part, all creating their own hot dog concoctions.</p> <p>"We have Satay Hut, a kind of Dutch-Indonesian style food truck. I'm sure they are going to do something exotic," said Moore. "Just allows people to be creative and do something different than what they might normally do in their daily truck routines."</p> <p>All trucks are also challenged to create vegetarian and vegan options. Short Leash itself will be open throughout the festival, so people have the option to order some of their favorite creations on the menu. People will also have the opportunity to come up with their own concoction, and submit their recipe into the festival's hot dog contest. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/police-woman-arrested-in-connection-with-deadly-convenience-store-robbery-along-baseline-road" title="Police: Woman arrested in connection with deadly convenience store robbery along Baseline Road" data-articleId="418993670" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman arrested in connection with deadly convenience store robbery along Baseline Road</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:20PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a convenience store robbery in South Phoenix that turned deadly Wednesday.</p><p>According to Phoenix Police officials on Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at a gas station near the 2300 block of E. baseline Road, after the shooter called to report he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery.</p><p>Police say a 19-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the gas pump with the driver door open when a woman came up to him. He then noticed a man coming from behind his vehicle who approached him with a knife and demanded his car. The man then took out his handgun and fired shots at the suspect. The female suspect fled the scene on foot, and the male suspect who was shot died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-s-unemployment-rate-unchanged-at-49-percent" title="Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent" data-articleId="418962345" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 02:04PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 02:08PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.</p><p>The Arizona Commerce Authority said the public sector accounted for 41,800 of the jobs lost in June while the private sector lost 2,800 jobs.</p><p>Four economic sectors added jobs while five lost jobs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/crews-battle-first-alarm-fire-in-glendale" title="Crews battle first-alarm fire in Glendale" data-articleId="418940718" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/First_alarm_fire_in_Glendale_0_7532443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/First_alarm_fire_in_Glendale_0_7532443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/First_alarm_fire_in_Glendale_0_7532443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/First_alarm_fire_in_Glendale_0_7532443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/First_alarm_fire_in_Glendale_0_7532443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Glendale fire department crews are at the scene near 69th Ave. and Glendale." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crews battle first-alarm fire in Glendale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:36PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:29PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Glendale Fire Department crews battled a first-alarm blaze at a home near 69th Avenue and Glendale Avenue on Thursday afternoon.</p><p>Officials say the home is a total loss. The fire burned the second floor and attic.</p><p>No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officers-to-file-notice-of-claim-against-the-city-police-department"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Mesa Police 071819_1563461587060.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mesa PD officers file claim against their own department; sergeant accused of habitual harassment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/flesh-eating-bacteria-ravages-california-womans-left-foot-exposing-bone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Noelle-Guastucci-3-FOX5-San-Diego%20THUMB_1563489250834.jpg_7532856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Noelle Guastucci said while celebrating the Fourth of July she suddenly felt a severe pain in her foot followed by swelling. Most Recent

Flesh-eating bacteria ravages California woman's left foot, exposing bone

Firebird roller coaster stuck at Six Flags America, officials say

Olmost The Weekend: The "Wurst Festival Ever" takes place this weekend

Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon

Police: Woman arrested in connection with deadly convenience store robbery along Baseline Road data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Noelle-Guastucci-3-FOX5-San-Diego%20THUMB_1563489250834.jpg_7532856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Noelle-Guastucci-3-FOX5-San-Diego%20THUMB_1563489250834.jpg_7532856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Noelle-Guastucci-3-FOX5-San-Diego%20THUMB_1563489250834.jpg_7532856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Noelle-Guastucci-3-FOX5-San-Diego%20THUMB_1563489250834.jpg_7532856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Noelle&#x20;Guastucci&#x20;said&#x20;while&#x20;celebrating&#x20;the&#x20;Fourth&#x20;of&#x20;July&#x20;she&#x20;suddenly&#x20;felt&#x20;a&#x20;severe&#x20;pain&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;foot&#x20;followed&#x20;by&#x20;swelling&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Noelle&#x20;Guastucci&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Flesh-eating bacteria ravages California woman's left foot, exposing bone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/firebird-roller-coaster-stuck-at-six-flags-america-officials-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Still0718_00046_1563495754473_7533457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Still0718_00046_1563495754473_7533457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Still0718_00046_1563495754473_7533457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Still0718_00046_1563495754473_7533457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/Still0718_00046_1563495754473_7533457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Firebird roller coaster stuck at Six Flags America, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/olmost-the-weekend-the-wurst-festival-ever-takes-place-this-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/The__Wurst_Festival_Ever__takes_place_th_0_7533425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/The__Wurst_Festival_Ever__takes_place_th_0_7533425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/The__Wurst_Festival_Ever__takes_place_th_0_7533425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/The__Wurst_Festival_Ever__takes_place_th_0_7533425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/The__Wurst_Festival_Ever__takes_place_th_0_7533425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Olmost The Weekend: The "Wurst Festival Ever" takes place this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/richard-branson-inspired-by-apollo-will-have-his-own-space-shot-soon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/police-woman-arrested-in-connection-with-deadly-convenience-store-robbery-along-baseline-road" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20gas%20station%20homicide_1563378179522.jpg_7529331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Woman arrested in connection with deadly convenience store robbery along Baseline Road</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 