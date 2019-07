PHOENIX (FOX 10) - One man is dead and a woman is injured following a motorcycle crash near 43rd Ave. and Indian School Road, according to police.

Officials say just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, a Chevy Equinox driven by 22-year-old Yasmelli Saenz attempted to turn left near 4100 W Indian School Road but failed to yield and hit a motorcycle ridden by 21-year-old Samuel Quick. Quick was driving westbound in the curb lane when the vehicles collided.

Quick, along with his passenger, was thrown from the motorcycle. Both individuals were wearing helmets, but Quick sustained fatal injuries. His passenger, an unidentified female, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Saenz was booked processed for impairment. She's booked for manslaughter, aggravated assault, and endangerment.