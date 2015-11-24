< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Oro Valley police say woman's death confirmed as accidental

Posted Jul 24 2019 05:19PM MST
Updated Jul 25 2019 01:24PM MST addthis:title="Oro Valley police say woman's death confirmed as accidental"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420107854.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420107854");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 01:24PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420107854" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP/FOX 10) - </strong>Police in Oro Valley say they have confirmed the death of a woman that first appeared to be suspicious was actually the result of an accidental fall.</p><p>Oro Valley police say according to witnesses, 19-year-old Caitlin Flanagan attended a party on July 21 and left in her vehicle at approximately 2:00 a.m., but left her cellphone with a friend at the event. Officials did not provide a location for where the party took place.</p><p>Flanagan was seen on surveillance video arriving at a separate location near Oracle and Hardy roads around 2:45 a.m. Police say she tried to enter the building, but it was locked. Flanagan was then observed on video walking upstairs to a large second-story patio and attempting to open another set of locked doors. </p><p>Per the police report, "Flanagan walked out of view of the camera but is never seen walking back down the stairs. At approximately 3:43 a.m., she is observed ascending back up the stairs to the patio and appears injured."</p><p>Flanagan remained on the upstairs patio until officers located her body. Police say an autopsy ruled Flanagan's death as an accident and showed she suffered a head injury consistent with a fall. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona man bitten by shark at Florida beach talks about the ordeal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Rodewald, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:15PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:18PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- An Arizona man had a frightening experience while on vacation in Florida.</p><p>Bill Angell has been boogie boarding in the waters for years and has seen sharks swimming there before. This confrontation, however, took him a minute to realize what it was.</p><p>"I never felt anything beyond the initial collision," said Angell, via a phone interview. He didn't know hit him as he recounts his Saturday on the Atlantic coast of Florida, at New Smyrna Beach.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/some-say-havasupai-horses-are-abused-neglected" title="Some say Havasupai horses are abused, neglected" data-articleId="421038011" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It involves the horses that are being used to carry the gear down the trails, with some upset about the way the animals are being treated. Now, one woman and a local organization are working to change all of this, and for the first time, the tribe is" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Some say Havasupai horses are abused, neglected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:00PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:03PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(WARNING: Due to content that some may find disturbing and/or graphic, discretion is advised)</p><p>HAVASUPAI, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- It involves the horses that are being used to carry the gear down the trails, with some upset about the way the animals are being treated. Now, one woman and a local organization are working to change all of this, and for the first time, the tribe is also speaking out.</p><p>In a video shot in early June, a packhorse being used to carry gear to Havasupai Falls collapsed. The woman who took the footage says the man tending to the animal was extremely aggressive, forcing it to get up against its will.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/flag-flap-peoria-woman-claims-hoa-told-her-to-remove-us-flag-painting-from-curb" title="Flag flap: Peoria woman claims HOA told her to remove U.S. flag painting from curb" data-articleId="421032392" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Peoria woman who was trying to show her patriotic spirit ends up violating her neighborhood&#39;s homeowners association (HOA) rules without even knowing it. FOX 10&#39;s Matt Galka reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flag flap: Peoria woman claims HOA told her to remove U.S. flag painting from curb</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 08:58PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:05PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A Peoria woman who was trying to show her patriotic spirit ends up violating her neighborhood's homeowners association (HOA) rules without even knowing it.</p><p>"Both my husbands were very patriotic," said Donna Cordero. "Both fought for the country, my sons were in the military so I thought OK, an American flag."</p><p>For Cordero, the Old Glory means a lot, and she thought the least she could was display a picture of the flag on her curbside address number outside her home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/some-say-havasupai-horses-are-abused-neglected" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Some_say_Havasupai_horses_are_abused__ne_0_7558989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Some say Havasupai horses are abused, neglected</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/flag-flap-peoria-woman-claims-hoa-told-her-to-remove-us-flag-painting-from-curb" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/vlcsnap-2019-07-29-21h19m50s313_1564460926009_7558900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flag flap: Peoria woman claims HOA told her to remove U.S. flag painting from curb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/dps-patrol-car-hit-by-driver-who-blacked-out-while-on-the-road" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/DPS%20Trooper%20Crash%202_1564452973300.jpg_7558806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/DPS%20Trooper%20Crash%202_1564452973300.jpg_7558806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/DPS%20Trooper%20Crash%202_1564452973300.jpg_7558806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/DPS%20Trooper%20Crash%202_1564452973300.jpg_7558806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/DPS%20Trooper%20Crash%202_1564452973300.jpg_7558806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;DPS" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DPS: Patrol car hit by driver who blacked out while on the road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/deputies-search-for-teen-that-allegedly-urinated-on-shelf-at-walmart-in-porter-mcso" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies search for teen that allegedly urinated on shelf at Walmart in Porter: MCSO</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/author-of-religious-bestseller-i-kissed-dating-goodbye-says-hes-not-christian-is-getting-divorce" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Josh&#x20;Harris&#x20;poses&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;photograph&#x20;at&#x20;Covenant&#x20;Life&#x20;Church&#x20;January&#x2c;&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x2c;&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;was&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;leaving&#x20;the&#x20;megachurch&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;led&#x20;services&#x20;for&#x20;10&#x20;years&#x20;and&#x20;to&#x20;go&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;divinity&#x20;school&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Katherine&#x20;Frey&#x2f;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Author of religious bestseller ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye' says he's not Christian, is getting divorce</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 