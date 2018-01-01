< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ozone pollution advisory issued for metro Phoenix <strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:57AM MST</span>
<strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:59AM MST</span>

<p><strong>PHOENIX (AP</strong>) - For the second time in less than a week, environmental regulators have issued an ozone pollution advisory for metro Phoenix.</p>

<p>The advisory was issued because the Phoenix area is expected to exceed the federal health standard for air quality on Monday.</p>

<p>An ozone pollution advisory also was issued last Wednesday for the Phoenix area.</p>

<p>Arizona Department of Environmental Quality officials recommend that people with respiratory problems limit their outdoor activities on days of elevated ozone levels.</p>

<p>People are encouraged to drive only when necessary, use carpools or public transportation and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment and drive-thru lines.</p>

<p>Ozone forms when vehicle exhaust and chemical solvents combine with heat and sunlight.</p> More Arizona News Stories PD: Man found dead in roadway near 25th Avenue and Van Buren
<strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:17AM MST</span>
<strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:23AM MST</span>
<p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Phoenix roadway. </p><p>Police say a 22-year-old man was found dead in the roadway by a passing driver near 25th Avenue and Van Buren Street late Sunday night. </p><p>A homicide investigation is underway, but investigators have little information to go off of. Please contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you have any information. </p> Family and friends of 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run hold vigil; suspect sought
<strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:52PM MST</span>
<strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:45PM MST</span> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police need your help finding a hit-and-run driver accused of killing two people. Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember one of the victims with a candlelight vigil.</p><p>There's already a memorial left behind for 17-year-old Nestor Lopez. His mother tells us he was just walking to the store to buy some chips and ice cream. But police say the suspect sped through the center turn lane south on 43rd Ave., crashing into Lopez before driving off and running a red light at Osborn Road, where the suspect wrecked a 2007 Scion driven by 28-year-old Edgar Ferral Lopez, also killing him.</p><p>We don't have a description of the suspect, but police say he or she drove a 1997 Lincoln Town car they left behind, running away from both scenes. This all happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m. Another car, a Chevy Silverado, was hit by vehicles moved by the crash, but the two people who were inside of the car are reported to be OK.</p> But police say the suspect sped through the center turn lane south on 43rd Ave., crashing into Lopez before driving off and running a red light at Osborn Road, where the suspect wrecked a 2007 Scion driven by 28-year-old Edgar Ferral Lopez, also killing him.</p><p>We don't have a description of the suspect, but police say he or she drove a 1997 Lincoln Town car they left behind, running away from both scenes. "Rage Release Room" in Tempe helps you de-stress
By Marcy Jones
<strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:14PM MST</span>
<strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 05:31PM MST</span> <p>Temp, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Looking for a way to relieve stress? Simply Smashing Rage Release Room in Tempe is open for business and it's for more than just fun. </p><p>"We call this a safe place to lose control," said Steve Wilk, the owner. </p><p>Simply Smashing Rage Release Room is all about recreational and therapeutic destruction. </p> Simply Smashing Rage Release Room in Tempe is open for business and it's for more than just fun. </p><p>"We call this a safe place to lose control," said Steve Wilk, the owner. </p><p>Simply Smashing Rage Release Room is all about recreational and therapeutic destruction. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 