PHOENIX (FOX 10) - One thing you don't want to see during a monsoon storm is a giant palm tree getting knocked down, but that's exactly what happened in a Phoenix neighborhood.

The massive palm tree fell on top of a truck in a neighborhood near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road.

Thankfully, no one was injured.