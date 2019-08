PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- When some Valley residents boarded a Greyhound bus in Dallas headed to Phoenix, they had no idea what was about to happen.

About three hours into the trip, the driver pulled over and left the passengers stranded!

One passenger who spoke with FOX 10 said they were supposed to arrive into Phoenix Monday morning from Dallas, but after their bus driver left with no explanation, they didn't end up getting into Phoenix until around 3:00 p.m. Monday, with many missing connections. There is also no word on what happened from Greyhound.

The Phoenix-bound bus left Dallas, Texas Sunday night, and made a stop in Abilene for what was supposed to be a 20-minute pit stop. The driver, however, got off the bus and never got back on.

"All of a sudden, everybody in the bud was standing up. I was at my computer, I'm looking at the window. What's going on, I asked. The bus driver is gone," said Mark Watson. "I'm like, what do you mean? He said yes. He said he went to Walmart, and he hasn't come back. This is, like, two hours now."

After a few hours, passengers began calling Greyhound to figure out what was going on. Mark Watson said they were stuck in Abilene for about nine hours before Greyhound was able to find them a replacement driver. Watson did say that a representative from Greyhound brought them lunch while they were on the bus, but Watson said he would like to get his money back.

Greyhound officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment from FOX 10 on Monday.