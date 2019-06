PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Kids at Phoenix Children's Hospital are taking their art under the sea by creating their own Lego sea creatures to live among the fish at Sea Life Arizona.

The kids, along with their parents, are building their very own sea creatures at the hospital's sea explorer event. The Lego fish will be displayed at Sea Life Arizona, inside the Arizona Mills mall, all summer long.

"It's the bet way to give our fish some personality, get the big, goofy, googly eyes," said Alec Posta with the Lego Discovery Center. "I love seeing what kids come up with just using their imagination. When there's no instructions in front of them, all they have is just some real basic lego bricks."

Some parents said moments like these are what helps the kids get their mind off of the pain.

"Yeah, he's really been anxious about getting out of the room and coming down and checking out all the fun," said Daniel Johnsey.

"I see kids and parents coming together and really having very quality time bonding over creating something," said Posta.