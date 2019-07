TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A Tucson driver is lucky to be alive after a saguaro busted through his windshield during a crash.

Deputy Daniel Jelineo with Pima County Sheriff's Department says the driver crossed a lane of traffic at 9:20 a.m. near 1st Avenue and Agave in Catalina Foothills.

He crossed through a median, colliding with a saguaro that crashed right through his windshield.

The driver only suffered minor injuries, according to Deputy Jelineo.

The deputy says the driver showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

The driver's name has not yet been released.

Deputies are on scene investigating.

