PICACHO, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A 16-year-old boy has died while hiking Picacho Peak in southern Arizona on Saturday.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the teenager was hiking with a Boy Scout group. The group went up the mountain with water, however, they ran out of water at the top.

When they ran out of water, authorities say the 16-year-old "began to have some issues," and they "called for help."

The Sheriff's Office says he was prounounced dead on scene when first responders arrived to save him. His name will not be released.

Picacho Peak State Park is located along the Interstate 10 in between Casa Grande and Tucson. It's home to a 1,500 foot peak where the hiking trails are considered difficult and not recommended during hot weather seasons.