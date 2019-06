PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

Officers responded near 59th Ave. and Encanto Blvd. for a shooting call Saturday night.

Police say several shots were fired by an adult male suspect during an argument with two other men. Both were shot and taken to a hospital. One of the victims, a 25-year-old man died, and the other, a 34-year-old man, is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking for the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic man, who left in a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.