PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Crews are responding to a crash involving a dump truck that left one person dead and five others in critical condition.

Phoenix Police say a dump truck and a car collided near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Initial reports said the truck was on its side laying on top of the car.

There were a total of six patients. One person died and five others are in critical condition.

GRUESOME CRASH: (51st Ave & Thunderbird)

Multiple fire crews responding to a vehicle and dump truck collision...one person had died, 5 others are in critical condition.

Still waiting on more details at this time... intersection is closed for investigation. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/ad8MZ8zyuc — Marcy Jones Fox 10 (@MarcyJonesFox10) July 21, 2019

The investigation is ongoing.

