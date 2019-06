TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - It's been nearly a year-and-a-half since we reported on five stolen French Bulldogs. They were just puppies at the time. But we have some great news - two of the five Frenchies have been found and are finally home.

Goat and Bruiser made an appearance at Animal Kingdom Pet Store on Saturday, the same place two men from them from a year-and-a-half ago. One family is happy to be reunited, and they traveled two-and-a-half days to California to get these Frenchies home.

Chris Kriaris remembers Jan. 10, 2018. Surveillance video from that day shows two men go through the back door of Arizona Mills Mall. Tempe police say the men stole five French Bulldog puppies from Animal Kingdom Pet Store using a large trash can. Kriaris just bought a handsome Frenchie named got who had to stay at the store on a 14-day hold while medicated.